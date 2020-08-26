Global Benzaldehyde Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product Type, Application, and Region.

Global Benzaldehyde Market was valued US$ 255.03 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report covers the analysis of COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Market Overview:

Benzaldehyde is an aldehyde, also identified as benzenecarboxy aldehyde and benzoic aldehyde. Benzaldehyde is colorless in appearance and has a pleasant odor, widely used in the synthesis of numerous aromatic chemicals and as flavors. Benzaldehyde is usually manufactured by the chlorination of toluene, though, it is not considered as safe for use in food industries, because of the presence of chlorine traces. Hereafter, benzaldehyde manufactured by toluene oxidation process is gaining popularity across industries, prominently among the food & beverage manufacturers. Aroma chemical industries are the prominent end-user of benzaldehyde, followed by pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries.

Market Dynamics:

Socio-economic development across the developing economies is a key factor that is expected to drive the growth of the global benzaldehyde market. This is expected to result in increased purchasing power, thereby driving the demand from end-use industries, for example, food and beverage, and personal care. The use of the compound in these industries for the production of fragrances and as a flavoring agent is expected to increase its application rate.

Moreover, the increasing application of its derivatives, like sodium benzoate, benzoic acid, benzyl alcohol, and cinnamic acid is expected to drive the benzaldehyde market. These products have wide applications in agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, paints, inks, lacquers, waxes, dyes, food and beverages, and coatings. Besides, benzoic acid is used as a precursor for the industrial synthesis of organic substances.

The demand for the compound for the production of cellulose acetates, resins, oils, cellulose ethers, and nitrates is creating abundant growth opportunities for the manufacturers of the compound and its derivatives. This, in order, is expected to positively impact the growth of the global benzaldehyde market.

However, crude oil is a primary raw material for the production of benzaldehyde. And so, volatility in crude oil prices is a key factor hindering the demand for benzaldehyde. On account of the reduction in crude oil prices in the future, there has been a significant decline in revenue from benzaldehyde. One more market challenge faced by players of the global benzaldehyde industry is the regulatory issues.

Market Segmentation:

According to the product type, the technical grade is an adaptable chemical used in the production of flavoring chemicals, perfumes, dyes, and pharmaceuticals while the FCC grade is majorly used for several fragrances in toiletries and soaps.

In terms of the application, the aroma chemical sector is the main end-user segment and accounts for the largest part of the global market share. Thanks to the unique product properties, like artificial almond and cherry flavors, the aroma chemicals segment will witness major growth. Furthermore, in the manufacture of certain unique fragrances and flavors, for instance, cinnamaldehyde and cinnamic acid, it is used as a primary element therefore, augmenting the benzaldehyde market demand.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global market and is expected to continue its dominance in the future, on account of the booming agriculture industry and high sales of beauty products. Furthermore, North American and European markets for Benzaldehyde are expected to witness moderate growth, while the Middle East and Africa is estimated to bear a slow growth in the future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Benzaldehyde Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Benzaldehyde Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Benzaldehyde Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Benzaldehyde Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Benzaldehyde Market

Global Benzaldehyde Market, By Product Type

• FCC Grade

• Technical Grade

Global Benzaldehyde Market, By Application

• Dyes

• Agrochemicals

• Aroma Chemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

Global Benzaldehyde Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Benzaldehyde Market

• Lanxess

• Kadillac Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

• Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

• Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Limited

• Danyang Wanlong Chemical Co.

• Emerald Kalama Chemical

• Merck KGaA

• Taile Chemical Industry, Co. Ltd

• Shimmer Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

• Nantong Tianshi Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Emerald Performance Materials, LLC

• Chematek S.p.A.

• Wuhan Dico Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Shenyang Huijinfengda Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical Co., Ltd.

