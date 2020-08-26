Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Equipment, Consumable, Application, and Region.

Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow to US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Overview:

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) is a process that is used especially for smoothing of surfaces by using both chemical and mechanical forces or to remove topography from silicon oxide, metal and polysilicon surfaces. The process works on the fact that the high points on the surface should be subjected to higher pressure from the pad, when compared to lower points, to improve the removal rates and achieve planarization. Chemical mechanical planarization has numerous applications in the semiconductor industry, such as the manufacture of integrated circuits or chips, compound semiconductors, and many others.

The key players in the global chemical mechanical planarization market are Applied Materials, Inc., Ebara Corporation, DOW Electronic Materials, Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. and the other fifteen players are profiled in the report. An in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions & other economic indicators, and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact to make more precise and informed forecasts about the market situation in the future.

Market Dynamics:

The development in processing technology, like chemical mechanical planarization, has facilitated the enhanced performance of the semiconductor devices at comparatively lower unit cost, which is driving the growth of the global chemical mechanical planarization market. Chemical mechanical planarization is broadly used in ultra-flat surface processing in semiconductor industries. In the current years, it has become a mainstream process for below 0.35-micrometer surface processing in the semiconductor industry, which in order is driving the growth of the global market. The technology for chemical mechanical planarization has become advanced over the years. In modern chemical mechanical planarization, tungsten as slurry is gradually replacing the oxide-based slurry for the contacts and vias in multilayer electronics circuitry.

Governments around the world are gradually supporting digitalization, eventually promoting the usage of several electronic devices among consumers, like smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices. This is expected to support the semiconductor industry with its parent market, i.e. the consumer electronics market globally. The growing use of MEMS technology in several microscopic devices is also expected to fuel the growth of the chemical mechanical planarization market throughout the forecast period.

The integrated electronic circuits contain numerous levels, which are separated by insulating dielectric layers (ILD). As multiple circuit layers are constructed on the wafer surface, the issue of non-planarity becomes dominant. Chemical mechanical polarization is broadly used to address non-planarity of the electronic circuit design. Chemical mechanical planarization is also used for the high-quality finish with a minimum of height variation and mirror-like finish.

On the other hand, the severe government regulations, absence of standards on the use of slurries and abrasives, and the process difficulty, like a unique slurry of materials, superior process setting, polishing, and etching, also with specific pad for a particular circuit design increases the overall cost of chemical mechanical polarization are the major restraining factors which are answerable to the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

According to the consumable, the slurry segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the global market by 2027. Because of the demand for high-quality chemical mechanical polarization slurries in semiconductor applications. Also, the chemical mechanical planarization consumables market is combined, with only four major players accounting for ~65% of the market share. They are increasing investments in advanced slurry technology with the help of well-funded R&D programs. Chemical mechanical polishing pads play a vital role in the overall performance of the polishing process. As such, pads are expected to second-largest revenue share of the global chemical mechanical planarization market by 2027.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in terms of revenue in the global chemical mechanical planarization market by 2027. This is mainly because of demand from the semiconductor & electronics industry, and the increasing outsourcing of semiconductor IC fabrication, such as MEMS & NEMS in countries, such as South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and China in the region. North America market is expected to account for noteworthy growth during the forecast period, followed by the European market. In Europe region country wise, Germany, the U.K., and France are the major markets of chemical mechanical planarization in Europe. The market for chemical mechanical planarization was at an emerging phase in Middle-East and Africa in 2018. Brazil is expected to be the fastest-growing market in Latin America, in the future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market

Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, by Equipment

• Polishing & Grinding

• Slurry Testing

Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, By Consumable

• Slurry

• PAD

• PAD Conditioners

• Others (including PVA Brushes and Filters)

Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, By Application

• Integrated Circuits

• Optics

• Compound Semiconductors

• MEMS & NEMS

• Others (including VLSI and 3D Membrane Structure)

Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market

• Applied Materials, Inc.

• Ebara Corporation

• LAM Research Corporation

• Lapmaster Wolters GmbH

• Strasbaugh Inc.

• Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

• Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

• DOW Electronic Materials

• Fujimi Incorporated

• Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.

• Okamoto Machine Tool Works, Ltd.

