Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Raw Material, Type, Application and Region

Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market which was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.17 %.

Surface retarder is the product, which primarily applied to fresh concrete to delay the setting process chemically without affecting setting rate of the underlying cement. The application of concrete surface retarders permits better design and superior texture to the complex structures.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing demand for green buildings, rapid infrastructure investment and industrialization, rising urban population and surges in construction activities are expected to drive the growth in the global concrete surface retarders market. Furthermore, variable governmental regulations across region and lack of awareness about concrete surface retarders are the hampering the growth of the global concrete surface retarders market.

Surface retarder is an easy and cost-effective solution to remove uneven concrete surface. It has zero volatile organic compounds content, which makes it environment friendly. Growing demand for green construction materials to lower the adverse impact of construction activities on the environment is also expected to boost the global concrete surface retarders market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the Global concrete surface retarders market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global automotive coolant reservoir tank market.

The report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities, challenges, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of global concrete surface retarder’s market factors on each market segments and regions.

Water-based segment is expected to share significant growth in the global concrete surface retarder’s market.Incraesing adoption of the water-based concrete surface retarders impetus across the globe owing to the widespread of its usage in construction sector. These retarders and their product offers the advantages like no presence of volatile organic compounds and biodegradability.

The report delivers the geographical analysis representation of the global concrete surface retarders market. Report covers the estimation of the every segment of the region. By the regional analysis of the global concrete surface retarders market it is concluded that the Europe is projected to dominate the global concrete surface retarders market followed by Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The key factors attributed to dominance of the concrete surface retarders market in the Europe include a growing number of new residential construction activities, increasing demand for green building structures, and supportive government initiatives.

The key players adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. The reports provide some of the key strategies adopted, which includes expansions & investments, acquisitions, new product developments, and agreements.

The scope of Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market

Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market, By Raw Material

• Organic Agents

• Inorganic Agents

Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market, by Type

• Water-based

• Solvent-based

Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market, by Application

• Residential

• Commercial

Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market

• GCP Applied Technologies

• Fosroc

• Mapei

• The Euclid Chemical Company

• W. R. Meadows

• Parchem Construction Supplies

• Russtech

• Reckli

• Sika

• BASF

• Cemex

• 2 TK Products

• Chryso Group

• Fabrino Produktionsgesellschaft Mbh & Co. Kg

• Thermax

• Chemmasters

• Dayton Superior

• Twin City Concrete Products

• Interstar Materials

• Fritz-Pak

• Kingdom Products

• Premiere Concrete Admixtures

• Adomast Manufacturing

• Larsen Building Products

• Norsekem

• Prime Exposure

