Global Decorative Laminates Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Fuel, Application, End-Use Sector, and, Region.

Global Decorative Laminates Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.5% during forecast period.

The major drivers of the market are increasing demand and purchasing power of consumers . Cost-effective nature, environment friendliness and properties like scratch resistance, anti-microbial, chemical resistance, and anti-fingerprint are further attracting demand for the global decorative laminates market. Furthermore, low installation cost and low maintenance cost as well as greater preference for decorative laminates over wooden floorings fueling the demand for the target products.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In addition, the rising demand for laminates with a wide range of styles, colors, designs, and textures, which include wood, natural tile, ceramic, and metal has been increasing. New designs like the metal devices and the gloss surface have improved this device and thus are increasing demand for the global decorative laminates market. Product diversification and the introduction of the various microscopic aluminum have escalated demands for these decorative products. However, the high cost of high-pressure decorative laminates acts as a restraint to market growth.

On the basis of the end-use sector segment, the non-residential sector led the global decorative laminates market in 2019 followed by the residential sector. Decorative laminates are used in the non-residential sector, because of their distinct properties like durability, high impact strength, and cost-effectiveness, variety, microbe-resistant, easy to maintain, easy installation, customizable, and lavish elegant looks.

Based on the type segment, the general purpose segment is estimated to lead the global decorative laminates market during the forecast period. General purpose global decorative market laminates are known for their excellent properties like impact resistance, hygiene, ease of cleaning, scratch resistance, and heat resistance. Because of these properties, general-purpose global decorative laminates market are used in applications like countertops, sink tops, tabletops, and cabinetry, furniture, among others.

Request For View Sample Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/32892/

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for the global decorative laminates market. China is estimated to be the largest market for decorative laminates in the Asia-Pacific region. The high population in the region is driving the demand for advanced infrastructure. Hence, developing economies, along with rapidly growing infrastructure is driving the global decorative laminates market in the region. The demand for decorative laminates from the residential sector is expected to grow in the Asia-Pacific because of rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income of consumers.

The report offers a complete evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a fountain of analysis and information for every facet of the market.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/32892/

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global decorative laminates market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global decorative laminates market.

Scope of the Global Decorative Laminates Market

Global Decorative Laminates Market, By Type

• General Purpose

• Postforming

• Special Products

• Backer

Global Decorative Laminates Market, By Raw Material

• Plastic Resin

• Overlays

• Adhesives

• Wood Substrate

Global Decorative Laminates Market, By Application

• Cabinets

• Furniture

• Flooring

• Wall Panels

• Tabletop

• Countertop

Global Decorative Laminates Market, By End-Use Sector

• Residential

• Non-Residential

• Transportation

Global Decorative Laminates Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Decorative Laminates Market

• Fletcher Building Limited

• Omnova Solutions Inc.

• Greenlam Industries Ltd.

• Merino Group

• Wilsonart International Inc.

• Abet Laminati S.P.A.

• Archidply Industries Ltd.

• Fundermax GmbH

• Panolam Industries International, Inc.

• Stylam Industries Ltd.

Major Table decorative-laminates Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Decorative Laminates Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends in Global Decorative Laminates Market and Emerging Technologies

4.8. Global Decorative Laminates Market Competitive Landscape

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Decorative Laminates Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Decorative Laminates Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of decorative-laminates Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-decorative-laminates-market/32892/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com