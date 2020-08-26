Global Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Substrate Type, Resin Chemistry, End-Use Industry, and, Region.

Global Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.59% during forecast period.

Global Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market

Energy savings has become important, because of the reduction in cure temperatures, growing end-use industries, and technological advancements are some of the factors driving Global Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market. The increasing usage of global low-temperature powder coatings market on high-temperature sensitive materials like fiberboard, wood, composites, plastics, and glass is estimated to boost the global low-temperature powder coatings market.

Because of the excellent physical properties, overbake stability and wear resistance, good flow properties, the low-temperature powder coatings are a crucial milestone to the different chemical industries. It also offers performance and environmental benefits over other industries in laminating and coating systems. In the furniture industry, global low-temperature powder coatings market provides surface protection and also used as surface finishing of aluminum and steel-like site furnishing and garden furniture.

The plastics material are placing other material like metals etc. As they are lightweight, impact-resistant and corrosion-resistant .the increased energy conversation, reduction in curing temperature, end industry demand, and rapid technological advancement has boosted the market’s growth. These materials are used in various industries like automobile, construction, electronics, glass, and plastics. Environmental policies are likely to boost the growth of the global low-temperature powder coatings market considering environmental pollution.

On the basis of the substrate type segment, the non-metal segment is the faster-growing segment in the overall low global temperature powder coatings market. The need for supportable and innovative products has driven many powder coating constructors to develop coatings for substrates which have never been powder coated. New product applications for the global low-temperature powder coatings market are being developed. These final materials are being used on heat-sensitive substrates like wood and medium-density fiberboard (MDF), plastics, composites, glass, and preassembled parts.

Based on the resin chemistry segment, Polyester & polyester hybrids based low-temperature powder coatings dominated the overall market. These resins are preferred over other resin types because of their outstanding physical properties that enable them to withstand prolonged outdoor exposure. Polyester powder coatings exhibit good flow properties, wear resistance, and overtake stability. Super-durable polyester preparations retain color and gloss in harsh external applications. These resins offer a broad application field and different chemistries, like polyester/TGIC, super-durable polyester, polyester/TGIC-free, and polyester hybrids.

In terms of region, APAC has emerged as the leading consumer and producer of global low-temperature powder coatings. The easy availability of low-cost labor and economical & accessible raw materials are driving foreign investments, thereby, increasing the production of global low-temperature powder coatings market in the region. APAC is also the fastest-growing global low-temperature powder coatings market. The demand in APAC will further increase in the next five years because of the growing furniture, appliances, and automotive industries in the developing countries.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global low temperature powder coatings market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global low temperature powder coatings market.

Scope of the Global Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market

Global Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market, By Substrate Type

• Non-Metal

• Metal

Global Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market, By Resin Chemistry

• Polyester & Polyester Hybrids

• Epoxy & Epoxy-Polyester Hybrids

• Polyurethane

• Acrylic

• Others

Global Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry

• Furniture

• Appliances

• Automotive

• Architectural

• Retail

• Electronics

• Medical

• Others

Global Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

• Jotun A/S

• PPG Industries Inc.

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• Teknos Group

• Forrest Technical Coatings

• Platinum Phase Sdn Bhd

• Tulip Paints

• Protech Powder Coatings Inc.

• Cin Industrial Coatings S.A.

