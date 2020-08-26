Global Glass Flake Coatings Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Resin, Substrate, End-Use Industry, and, Region.

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.95% during forecast period.

The major drivers of the global glass flake coatings market are increasing demand for glass flake coating across various end-use industrial verticals like oil & gas and marine. Rising application scope in the chemical & petrochemical industry is another key factor expected to support revenue growth of the potential market over the next few years. In addition, various features and advantages offered by glass flake coating like high temperature resistance, high tensile strength, and others are other factor expected to boost implementation of these products, which in turn projected to drive growth of the target market over the forecast period. Furthermore, global glass flake coatings market find application in different industrial sectors with improved efficiency, which in turn expected to drive growth of the global flake coatings market in the next few years.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Request For View Sample Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/32670

On the basis of the substrate segment, the steel segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The increase in the use of global glass flake coatings market to coat the steel used in the building of large and medium ships, storage tanks, offshore & onshore platforms, and pipelines is a major factor drive the growth of this segment. Global glass flake coatings market reduce the effects of the abrasive & corrosive environments steel substrates are mostly used in, thereby increasing their durability.

Based on the end-use industry segment, the oil & gas segment is expected to hold largest market share during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can be attributed to the increased use of glass flake coatings in offshore & onshore platforms, tanks, pipelines, submerged surfaces, concrete bunds, and associated infrastructures. Glass flake coatings provide sufficient protection to these assets and pipelines, which increases their durability by reducing the effects of the corrosive and abrasive environment under which they operate.

The global glass flake market is highly fragmented and the major players have used many plans like new product launches, agreements, expansions, M&A, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of acetaldehyde market for global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold largest market share during forecast period. Because of the rapidly-growing economies of China and India in the region. This, along with the low cost of production and availability of cheap labor, has caused various chemical companies in the market to shift their production bases to the Asia Pacific region. Also, the global shipbuilding industry, a major end-user of epoxy-based glass flake coatings, is led by Asia Pacific—particularly by China, South Korea, and Japan because of the presence of the top five shipbuilding groups in the region.

The report provides the estimated size of the global glass flake coatings market .The size of the global glass flake coatings market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on substrate, resin type, end-user industry, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin type, substrate, and end-user industry segment have been provided at the global and regional levels.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/32670

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global glass flake coatings market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global glass flake coatings market.

Scope of the Global Glass Flake Coatings Market

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market, By Resin

• Epoxy

• Vinyl Ester

• Polyester

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market, By Substrate

• Steel

• Concrete

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry

• Oil & Gas

• Marine

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Others

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Glass Flake Coatings Market

• Akzo Nobel

• PPG Industries

• Jotun

• Hempel

• Chugoku Marine

• Sherwin-Williams

• Nippon Paint

• Kansai Paints

• RPM International

• KCC Corporation

• S K Kaken

• Berger Paints

• Shalimar Paints

• BASF

• Duluxgroup

• Grauer & Weil

• Samhwa Paints

• Yung Chi Paint & Varnish

• National Paint Factories

• Demech Chemicals

• Chemiprotect Engineers

• Corrosioneering Group

• Specialized Coating Systems

• Winn & Coales (Denso)

• Clean Coats.

Major Table Glass Flake Coatings Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Glass Flake Coatings Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends in Global Glass Flake Coatings Market and Emerging Technologies

4.8. Global Glass Flake Coatings Market Competitive Landscape

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Glass Flake Coatings Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-glass-flake-coatings-market/32670/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com