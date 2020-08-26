Global Pipeline Safety Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology & Solution, Services, Vertical, and Region.

Global Pipeline Safety Market was valued US$6.43 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report is majorly segmented into Technology & Solution, Services, Vertical, and Region. Further, Pipeline Safety Market based on Technology & Solution includes Perimeter intrusion det ection, secure communication, Satellite monitoring, video surveillance, SCADA for pipelines, Pipeline monitoring system, Leakage detection, External threat, Pig tracking, integrated fiber optics monitoring, and Industrial control system security. Services segment is sub-segmented into Professional services, Consulting services, Risk management, Repair and maintenance, Pipeline integrity management, Further, Vertical includes Natural gas, Crude oil, Refined products, Others.

The market numbers are further split across different regions the report had segmented the geographies into five continents i.e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Detailed analysis by region make the report comprehensive and enable the informed decision making.

Global Pipeline Safety Market, by Region

Increased use of oil and gas companies’ pipeline safety is used. Pipelines are recognized as a safe & reliable means for transporting hazardous product over significant distance. Based on services, the professional services are classified into three major categories, such as risk management, consulting services, and repair & maintenance. Risk management is highly required in all pipeline safety solution deployments. North America is expected to be a major market for pipeline safety systems. As well as Europe are expected to hold large market shares in the pipeline safety market.

The major driver in the growth of pipelines safety market are development and upgradation of refineries, drilling sites, and exploration of new Sites. On the other hand, growing population and political instability in the Middle East may hinder the pipelines safety market. Another hinder of pipelines safety market is lack of apprehensions. Due terrorist attacks, chemical & gas leakage along with impact of natural calamities on pipelines increases the need for pipeline safety. Integration & consulting, system design, and service support & maintenance are major challenges faced by the pipelines safety market. Some opportunities which is expand pipelines safety market due to development of technologies such as acoustic leak detectors, laser scanning, smart pigging, and over & under surveillance. Improper handling and distribution of hazardous product may endanger human life and adversely affect the environment.

Some of the major players of the global pipeline safety market are GENERAL ELECTRIC, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, BAE Systems, Future Fibre Technologies, Thales Group, Senstar Corporation, Syrinix, POLUS-ST, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and others.

Scope of Global Pipeline Safety Market:

Global Pipeline Safety Market, by Technology & Solution

• Perimeter intrusion detection

• Secure communication

• Satellite monitoring

• Video surveillance

• SCADA for pipelines

• Pipeline monitoring system

• Leakage detection

• External threat

• Pig tracking

• Integrated fiber optics monitoring

• Industrial control system security

Global Pipeline Safety Market by Services:

• Professional services

• Consulting services

• Risk management

• Repair and maintenance

• Pipeline integrity management

Global Pipeline Safety Market by Vertical:

• Natural gas

• Crude oil

• Refined products

• Others

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Pipeline Safety Market:

• GENERAL ELECTRIC

• ABB

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens AG

• BAE Systems

• Future Fibre Technologies

• Thales Group

• Senstar Corporation

• Syrinix

• POLUS-ST

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• others

