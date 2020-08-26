Global Seed Coating Materials Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Crop Type, Process, Additive, Active Ingredient and Region.

Global Seed Coating Materials Market was valued US$ 1.90 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3.4 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.67 % during a forecast period.

Seed Coating Materials play a vital role in regulating early-season insects and diseases and also helps to stand establishment and vigor of the seedling. Nearly about 90% of the world’s food crops are grown from seed. Globally, Farmers must meet an array of demands and challenges every day. In modern agriculture, they pursue continuous improvement through innovative technologies, which help them face the obstacles sustainably.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Seed coatings are used to seal the pesticide, colorant. It is also used to minimize dust-off, the drying time of the treated seed, damage during transport, and the exposure of operators to pesticide hazards. The new age requirements of agriculture and allied sectors, adoption of new seed technologies (Hybrid and GM), innovative farming technologies in developing countries and the need for low-risk investments in the farming sector are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of the global seed coating materials market.

The growth in the seed coating industry mainly depends on the development of the accurate and uniform application of specific, and novel materials onto seeds. The application of active ingredients as a seed coating is more precise, which helps to eliminate the requirement for spraying products over entire fields. A seed coating enables uniform seeding, which includes many types of materials like pesticides, and other amendments required at planting. Scientists are focusing to develop several new coating compounds, which can protect seeds from a variety of hazards, from pests to cold soil temperatures. A new generation of seed-coating machines will enable the compounds to be layered on a seed gently and accurately.

By Additive, the global seed coating materials market is segmented into the polymers, colorants, pellets, minerals/pumice, active ingredients, and other additives. Among these, the polymers are expected to contribute US$ XX Mn share in the market. Polymers are used extensively because of their functional qualities of enhancing the nutritive value of seeds and improving their appearance.

One of the problems of coating seeds with pesticide formulations is that after treatment, some of the pesticides may fall off the surface of the seed, which can be overcome by film coating. The seed film coating ensures that the pesticide is retained by the seed until it is ready to plant. However, in the film coating process, a polymer solution is covered onto the seeds to offer a thin shell or coating around each seed. Also, some novel applications have developed using the film coating method, which is expected to drive growth in the market. For instance, artificial polymers have introduced, which exhibit temperature-sensitive permeability to water.

Global Seed Coating Materials Market, Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, North America region is estimated to hold the dominant position during the forecast period (2020-2027). The region is contributed nearly about 40.7 % of the overall market. The growth in the market can be attributed to the seed technology development, low-risk investment, and adoption of advanced farming technologies, which requires the use of seed coating. Continuous research activities in the department of agriculture science have resulted in terms of product quality and production in the region. An increase in the consumption of coated seeds for gardening products and the adoption of new and improved agricultural products are expected to boost the market growth in the region.

The Scope of the Report for Global Seed Coating Materials Market

Global Seed Coating Materials Market, By Crop Type

• Cereals & Grains

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Vegetables

• Flowers & Ornamentals

• Other Crop Types

Global Seed Coating Materials Market, By Process

• Film Coating

• Encrusting

• Pelleting

Global Seed Coating Materials Market, By Additive

• Polymers

• Colorants

• Pellets

• Minerals/Pumice

• Active Ingredients

• Other Additives

Global Seed Coating Materials Market, By Active Ingredient

• Protectants

• Phytoactive Promoters

• Other Active Ingredients

Global Seed Coating Materials Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Seed Coating Materials Market

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• Milliken Chemical

• Precision Laboratories, LLC

• Germains Seed Technology Inc

• CR Minerals Company, LLC

• Globachem

• Croda International PLC

• Smith Seed Service

• Prebble Seeds LTD

• Organic Dyes and Pigments

• Cistronics Technovations Pvt LTD

• Clariant AG

• DSM-Amulix

• Sensient Technologies

• Brettyoung Seeds Limited

• Universal Coating Systems

• Centor Oceania

• Chromatech Incorporated

• Michelman, Inc

