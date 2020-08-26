India Water Purifier Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Technology and by End-User.

India Water Purifier Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a 17.3% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the water purifier market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during this period. Over five years to 2018, water-borne diseases like cholera, typhoid, diarrhoea, and viral hepatitis caused 10,738 deaths.

This has been due to contamination of water bodies and depletion of freshwater resources that have made water purification systems an essential need. A rise in waterborne disease, raising awareness concerns with drinking water, increase in levels of disposable income of customers is driving the India water purifier market. Increasing demand for packaged drinking water hampers the growth to some extent. An under-penetrated market is a major challenge faced by the market due to lack of awareness towards health and sanitation and belief that boiling water makes it safe to consume.

The report covers the segments in the water purifier market such as technology and end-user. Based on technology, the RO segment holds the major share of 70 %. RO water purifiers are projected to be the rapidly growing segment during the forecast period, owing to an increase in water pollution and rapid urbanization & industrialization. Moreover, the RO water purifier segment is also expected to exhibit lucrative growth opportunities in the future.

By Application, the residential segment is expected to register a CAGR of 17 %. Growth in demand for affordable and portable water in Indian residential is expected to play an important role in shaping the size of the India water purifier market. Growing awareness about the presence of harmful impurities and pathogens in the water supplied to households and other sectors has increased the demand is driving the residential segment growth.

Eureka Forbes and Kent RO are the leaders of the RO segment in the India water purifier market. HUL, Nasaka, and Ion Exchange are some other major players operating in the India water purifier market. Other players like LG and Panasonic have not been able to capitalize on the available opportunities in the Indian market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of India Water Purifier Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding India Water Purifier Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the India Water Purifier Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Water Purifier Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Water Purifier Market:

India Water Purifier Market, by Technology:

• Gravity Purifier

• UV Purifier

• RO Purifier

India Water Purifier Market, by End User:

• Commercial

• Residential

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• Eureka Forbes Ltd

• Kent RO Systems Limited

• Hindustan Unilever Limited

• Tata Chemicals Limited

• Livpure Pvt. Ltd.

• Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

• LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

• Blue Star Limited

• Ion Exchange India Ltd.

• Okaya Power Pvt Ltd.

• Arow Technologies

• Aquapot

• MGR Technologies

Major Table india-water-purifier Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: India Water Purifier Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Unit)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

4.8. Patent Registration

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. India Water Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast, by Technology

6.1. Introduction and Definition

6.2. Key Findings

6.3. India Water Purifier Market Value Share Analysis, by Technology

6.4. India Water Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Technology

6.5. India Water Purifier Market Analysis, by Technology

6.6. India Water Purifier Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Technology

