Plastisol Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Application, by End-Use Industry and by Geography

Plastisol Market is estimated at US$ 15.58Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

Various applications of plastisol include molding, adhesives & sealants, coating, and screen printing. The coating formed one of the biggest application areas for Plastisol market. Certain factors such as rising quality standards in end-use industries like fire safety regulations, increasing standards for protective clothing and high-performance requirements in the apparel industry formed some of the key drivers for the global Plastisol market.

Based on the end-use industry, the plastisol market is segmented into construction, metal finishing, defense, textile, transportation, toys and recreational/leisure. The textile industry holds one of the largest shares for plastisol and will continue its growth throughout the forecast. Plastisol is used widely in textile products such as home furnishing, footwear, laminated textile, industrial fabrics, apparels, personal protective equipment.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

High consumption potential, competitive manufacturing costs and growing production capacities formed some of the other key driving factors for the plastisol market in the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific is characterized by technological innovations in different segments of the plastisol industry. Asia Pacific is also expected to register the highest CAGR in the plastisol market for the forecast period.

Scope of the report:

Plastisol Market, By Application:

• Molding

• Screen Printing

• Coating

• Adhesives & Sealants

Plastisol Market, By End-use Industry:

• Transportation

• Metal Finishing

• Textile

• Construction

• Millitary

• Recreational

• Others

Plastisol Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Plastisol Market:

• 3M (US)

• Bostik, Inc (US)

• Chemence Ltd (UK)

• Franklin International (US)

• Henkel AG &Co. KGaA (Germany)

• H.B. Fuller Company (US)

• Hodgson Sealants (Holdings) Ltd. (UK)

• Hutchinson Worldwide (Paris)

Major Table Plastisol Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Plastisol Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

4.8. Patent Registration

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Plastisol Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Plastisol Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

7. Global Plastisol Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Global Plastisol Market Value Share Analysis, by Application

7.4. Global Plastisol Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Application

7.5. Global Plastisol Market Analysis, by Application

7.6. Global Plastisol Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

8. Global Plastisol Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-use Industry

8.1. Introduction and Definition

8.2. Key Findings

8.3. Global Plastisol Market Value Share Analysis, by End-use Industry

8.4. Global Plastisol Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by End-use Industry

8.5. Global Plastisol Market Analysis, by End-use Industry

8.6. Global Plastisol Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use Industry

9. Global Plastisol Market Analysis, by Region

9.1. Global Plastisol Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

9.2. Global Plastisol Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region

9.3. Global Plastisol Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

