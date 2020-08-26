Reactive Diluents Market :Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application and by Geography

Reactive Diluents Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD 876.59 Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Reactive diluents market is anticipated to experience a major development and a significant growth rate in the forecast. Growing demand for reactive diluents-based epoxy resins from end-user industries along with lightweight material with resistance to corrosion and high mechanical strength are the major drivers for the market. Morever growing popularity of the alternative resins, constant changes in the prices of epoxy resin raw materials, strict rules and regulations for the approval processes and low opportunities in the developed countries are projected to impede the development of the global reactive diluents market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Reactive diluents market based on type has been segmented into aliphatic, aromatic, cycloaliphatic. Aliphatic type is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth during the forecast period. Growth of the aliphatic reactive diluents is due to their large use in many end-use industries.

Reactive diluents market based on application has been segmented into paints & coatings, composites, adhesives & sealants and others. Paints & coatings segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market for reactive diluents during the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization and growing population is expected to increase the demand.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for reactive diluents during the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of reactive diluents in the automotive and wind energy industries, increasing urbanization and standard of living and related growth in emerging economies such as India, China, and South Korea.

Scope of the Report:

Reactive Diluents Market, By Type:

• Aliphatic

• Aromatic

• Cycloaliphatic

Reactive Diluents Market, By Application:

• Paints & Coatings

• Composites

• Adhesives & Sealants

• Others

Reactive Diluents Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Reactive Diluents Market:

• Hexion (US)

• Aditya Birla Chemicals (India)

• Huntsman Corporation (US)

• Kukdo Chemical (South Korea)

• Adeka Corporation (Japan)

• Evonik Industries (Germany)

• Cargill (US)

• Olin Corporation (US)

• EMS-Griltech (Switzerland)

• Sachem (US)

Major Table Reactive Diluents Market of Contents Report

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Scope

2.3. Data Sources

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. END-USER OVERVIEW

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Key Trends in Reactive diluent market

5. REACTIVE DILUENTS MARKET, BY TYPE (2019-2026)

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Reactive Diluents Market, by Aliphatic

5.2.1. Aliphatic Market Overview

5.2.2. Aliphatic Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Reactive Diluents Market, by Aromatic

5.3.1. Aromatic Market Overview

5.3.2. Aromatic Market Size & Forecast

5.4. Reactive Diluents Market, by Cycloaliphatic

5.4.1. Cycloaliphatic Market Overview

5.4.2. Cycloaliphatic Market Size & Forecast

6. REACTIVE DILUENTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION (2019-2026)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Reactive Diluents Market, by Paints & Coatings

6.2.1. Paints & Coatings Market Overview

6.2.2. Paints & Coatings Market Size & Forecast

6.3. Reactive Diluents Market, by Adhesives & Sealants

6.3.1. Adhesives & Sealants Market Overview

6.3.2. Adhesives & Sealants Market Size & Forecast

6.4. Reactive Diluents Market, by Composites

6.4.1. Composites Market Overview

6.4.2. Composites Market Size & Forecast

6.5. Reactive Diluents Market, by Others

