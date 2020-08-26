Global Ammonia Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026, by Product Type, by Application, by Regions.

Global ammonia market was value US$ 55.56 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 80.14 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7 % during forecast period.

Global Ammonia Market, By RegionAmmonia is a compound of nitrogen and hydrogen. Ammonia is a colourless gas with a characteristic pungent smell.

Ammonia is a compound of nitrogen and hydrogen. Ammonia is a colourless gas with a characteristic pungent smell.

The market is anticipated to grow at faster due to fertilize industry, rise in population and increase in disposable income in various developing countries increasing their demand for agriculture products for better lifestyle are driving the market. Furthermore, trend shift in dietary consumption in many developed regions is the factor that driving the market.

The second largest market for ammonia is pharmaceuticals sector in 2017. The sector is expanding due to, ammonia is used in various pharmaceuticals sectors namely from insulin’s to manufacturing drugs which inhibit the growth and multiplications of certain types of bacteria and others.

Refrigeration is another important application of ammonia, where it is used for cold storage, food preservation, and beverage production. However, modest growth in other application segments of ammonia like livestock, pharmaceuticals, plastics industry, paper industry, food industry, and chemicals among others, is expected to augment the demand in the near future.

Rising demand for nitrogen fertilizer owing to its advantages for application in the agricultural sector is anticipated to boost the ammonia market over the coming years. Some of the other major application industries of the product include household & industrial cleaning, food & beverage, metallurgical processes, water and wastewater treatment, rubber, pulp & paper, and leather.

Based on product type, ammonia market is segmented into aqueous and anhydrous types. Among these, anhydrous type is expected to witness largest growth over the forecast period owing to high availability in gaseous form for easy processing. In addition, features including low cost as compared to aqueous type will boost anhydrous segment demand in the overall ammonia market.

Request For View Sample Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23583/

The major factors that can hold this market back is the fluctuating prices of natural gas, which is raw material required for ammonia. Further, the toxic nature of ammonia in its applications is a major cause for concern. However, environmentally, ammonia is a non-hazardous gas as it does not contribute to global warming.

The population is exponentially increasing in the Asia Pacific region, which leads to the growing demand for daily use products such as food, cosmetics, and so on. Obviously, the growing demand for these products leads to the growing demand for ammonia, as ammonia is used in manufacturing process or fertilizers. In China, the product is primarily produced from coal gasification, however globally it is majorly produced from natural gas resources. In terms of productivity, China is followed by India and Indonesia owing to significant increase in their production capabilities in recent years.

North America is one the major producer in the global ammonia market. U.S. had over 15 global companies that produced the compound in their 22 manufacturing facilities in 2017. About 50% of the product in the country is consumed in further production of nitrogen fertilizers.

Key players operating in the global ammonia market are BASF SE, CF Industries Holdings Inc., PotashCorp, Huaqiang Chemical Group, Shanxi Jinfeng Coal Chemical, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, and China National Petroleum Corporation.

The report covers total market for ammonia has been analyzed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/23583/

Scope of Ammonia Market:

Global Ammonia Market, By Product Type

• Aqueous

• Anhydrous

Global Ammonia Market, By Application

• Fertilizers

• Pharmaceuticals

• Refrigerants

• Household

• Food

• Others (Rubber & Water treatment)

Global Ammonia Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Ammonia Market:

• BASF SE

• CF Industries Holdings Inc.

• PotashCorp

• Huaqiang Chemical Group

• Shanxi Jinfeng Coal Chemical

• Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

• China Petroleum & Chemical Co.

• China National Petroleum Co.

Major Table Ammonia Market of Contents Report



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

1.4. Key Questions Answered

2. Research Methodology and Assumptions

2.1. Abbreviations Used

2.2. Research Methodology

2.3. Report Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Ammonia market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Bn), by Region

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Challenges

4.2.4. Emerging Technology

4.3. Market Analysis

4.3.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3.3. Market Risk analysis

4.3.4. Patent Analysis

4.3.5. Porter’s Analysis

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Ammonia Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-ammonia-market/23583/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com