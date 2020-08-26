Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market-Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product Type, Application, End-User and Region.

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market was valued US$ 3.8 Bn. in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.12 %, to reach US$ XX Bn. during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market

Market Definition:

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) commonly known as autoclaved cellular concrete (ACC) is a versatile lightweight building material usually used as blocks, in comparison to normal dense concrete, Autoclaved Aircrete offers excellent insulation and low-density properties. AAC can withstand shear stress up to 8 to 22 psi, with an intensity of 300 to 900 psi.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

This market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key influencing factors, market strategies, statistical analysis, Trends and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape

AAC has gained immense popularity recently, owing to its excellent insulation property, fire resistance, low density, ability to provide rigid structure, and economy of construction. It is usually preferred amongst developers and contractors for building material as it is an energy-efficient and lightweight and material. AAC is an energy-efficient and consumes approximately 50% less energy as compared to other concrete building materials. It is also widely used as an eco-friendly green material in commercial, residential, and construction building. Every year for almost 500,000 homes in Europe, Aerated concrete has been used as a building material.

Its high initial cost of production, less shear strength in comparison to conventional and limited manufacturing facilities are hampering the growth of global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market.

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC), Market Segmentation:

Based on End-User, Residential Building segment held dominant share in Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market contributing 46% of total revenue in 2019, and is expected to witness CAGR of X.X% in forecast period. Affordable housing in India is projected to increase from US$ XX to US$ 930 Bn by 2022. Moreover, the mounting demand for sound-proof and green residential building is generating a lucrative opportunity for Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) in the Residential Market. Report has covered all important countries as market for its micro analysis and it will help stake holders to create customized approach for each region.

Based on application, construction material held largest shareof XX% of the market in 2019 and is estimated to dominate the autoclaved aerated market, during the forecast period. Growing construction development and widespread characteristic of AAC make it a material of choice over traditional bricks and is attracting investment in the market.

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market1

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market, Regional analysis

Geographically, Europe is expected to dominate the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. AAC has been used in Europe since the past 70 years. According to the European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC), AAC is growing with a CAGR of 2% in the construction industry and is estimated to continue it’s this trend in the upcoming future.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to have second fastest growth in the world growing at CAGR of XX % in the orecast period. Rapid urbanization, rising purchasing power, increasing population, and initiatives taken by the government in providing affordable housing are anticipated to boost the demand for AAC in emerging economies such as India, China, and South Korea and offers lucrative growth opportunities in the construction building for AAC as chief Material.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market is extremely uneven and the market vendors use various strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, and launch of new products, joint ventures, acquisitions in the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Applications, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market:

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market, By Product Type

• Blocks

• Panels

• Tiles

• Lintels

• Others

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market, By Applications

• Construction Material

• Roof Insulation

• Roof Sub Bases

• Bridge Sub-Structures

• Concrete Pipes

• Void Filling

• Others

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market, By End-User

• Commercial Building

• Residential Building

• Infrastructure

• Others

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market, By Key Players

• Xella Group

• Aercon AAC

• H+H International A/S

• ACICO

• Masa Group

• Eastland

• Biltech

• AKG Gazbeton

• Ultratech

• Hansa Baustoffwerke

• J K Lakshmi Cement

• DOMAPOR

• Eco Green

• Schlamann KG

• Dongying City Franshion

• YABALANG Building

