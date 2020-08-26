Specialty Chemical Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Type, Function and By Region

Global Specialty Chemical Market was valued US$ 200 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.



The report on specialty chemical market is segmented by Type, function and region. Based on type, specialty chemical market is bifurcated into Pesticides, Construction Chemicals, Specialty Oilfield Chemicals, Food Additives, Specialty Polymer and Others. In terms of function into Antioxidants, Biocides, Surfactants, and Others. By geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Innovation in various industries is leading the way to Greater Demands drives the specialty chemical market. Rising industrial activities in the field of cosmetics, food, agriculture and other manufacturing sector is increasing the overall demand for specialty chemicals. Also, specialty chemicals are increasingly used in water treatment. Government regulation on the use of certain chemical in food processing industry and other manufacturing industry may hinder the growth of global specialty chemicals industry.

Construction chemical is leading the specialty chemical market. Modification in infrastructure and development led by economical emerging countries drives the construction chemical market. Aesthetic, functional and design requirements of civil structures include a wide products range such as asphalt additives, concrete admixtures, adhesives, sealants and protective coatings. Specialty polymer and food additives followed construction segment in specialty chemicals market. Increasing trend of packaged food and improving lifestyle has an immense impact on growth of food additive segment.

Asia Pacific is dominating the specialty chemical market and will continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the growing consumption of these chemicals in various industries including construction, agriculture, and automotive. Expansion and emergence of various activities in industries will further propel the demand of specialty chemical. North America has a saturated market but is predicted to show a moderate growth rate.

3M, AkzoNobel, Ashland Inc, Baker Hughes Inc., BASF, BP, Buckman Laboratories Inc., Chemtura Corporation, Chevron, Clariant International Ltd., ConocoPhillips Co., DowDupont, Dulux Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Halliburton, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Hexion, Huntsman International, INEOS, Johnson & Johnson, Lonza Group Ltd., L’Oral, Merck KGaA, Nippon Paints, Procter & Gamble Company, Schlumberger Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell, Total SA are major key players of specialty chemical market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Chemical market, by geography for automotive including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Chemical market, by geography for automotive dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Chemical market, by geography for automotive size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Chemical market, by geography for automotive the report investor’s guide.

