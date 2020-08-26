Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market – Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026) – By Type, Application, and Region

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 15.09% during forecast period.

Distributed fiber optic sensing is a technology that is used for creating connections between optoelectronic interrogators and optical fiber by connecting the fiber to an array of distributed sensors. The fiber becomes the sensor while laser energy is inserted by the interrogator into fibers and further events are detected by the fiber.

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market Drivers and Restrains:

Growing investment in the infrastructure, growth in the manufacturing industry and increasing use of fiber optic sensors in smart wells are some of the key factors driving the growth of the distributed fiber optic sensors market globally. The rise in consumption of oil and gas with declining production of conventional oil reserves have influenced vendors and governments to indulge in exploration and drilling activities, so, leading to major demand for fiber optic sensors in this industry.

The acceptance of sensing technologies trusts not only on accurate and dependable measurements but also on their installation and ease of usage. The installation of distributed fiber optic sensors is impacted by technical constraints that occur in the process owing to the optical loss, sensor packaging, and fiber breakage of the cable. The high production cost and technical constraints during installation are the key factors affecting the growth of the distributed fiber optic sensor market to some extent.

Manufacturers in the distributed fiber optic sensing are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on end uses, the oil and gas segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Distributed fiber optic sensors can optimize and operate resources of oil and gas industry more effectively. Some factors including more focus on improving oil recovery, continued stability of capital investment on thermal enhanced oil improvement techniques, and the rise of expensive multi-lateral hydraulic fracturing are the key factors supporting the growth of global distributed optic fiber sensor market.

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing distributed fiber optic sensing market. The market in APAC is segmented into India, China, South Korea, and Rest of APAC. The APAC is a major market for many end-users using the distributed fiber optic sensors for various applications like oil and gas, power and utility, safety and security, industrial and civil engineering. Rising power and utility, and oil and gas end-users in the region leading to the increased demand for distributed fiber optic sensors in these end-users is a crucial factor driving the distributed fiber optic sensing market in this region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global distributed fiber optic sensing market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global distributed fiber optic sensing market.

Scope of the Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market:

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market, by Product:

• Intrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors

• Extrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market, by Technology:

• Brillouin Scattering

• Raman Scattering

• Rayleigh Scattering

• Fiber Bragg Gratings

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market, by End Users:

• Oil and Gas

• Pipelines

• Geothermal

• Manufacturing

• Infrastructure

• Wind Energy Turbines

• Security Systems

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East Africa

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market, Major Players:

• QinetiQ Group plc

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Baker Hughes, Inc.

• Future Fiber Technologies Ltd.

• Magal S3

• Fotech Solutions Ltd.

• LIOS Technology GmbH

• Weatherford International

• Tendeka Group

• AP Sensing

• FAZ Technologies

• Fiber SenSys

• Fibersonics

• FISO Technologies

• Fotech

• Halliburton

• Intelligent Optical Systems

• IXBlue

• Luna

• Micron Optics

• Moog (Insensys)

• NP Photonics

• Opsens

• Optasense (QinetiQ)

• Optiphase

• OZ Optics

• Petrospec Engineering

• Schlumberger

• Sensornet

• Silixa

• Smartec (Roctest Group)

• Smart Fibre

• Welldog

• US Seismic Systems, Inc.

• Zeibel

