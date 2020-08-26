Global Fluorspar Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Forms, End-User, Applications, and Region.

The Global Fluorspar Market was valued US$ X.X Bn and is expected to reach 2.5 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8% during a forecast period.

Market Definition:

In 2019 approximately 7.8 Mn tonnes of fluorspar were manufactured universally. World Wide easy import and export facility trend is giving numerous opportunities for fluorspar market and to the competitive player competing in the market. Documented export price of fluorspar, all over the world is roughly $432 per tonne and estimated to grow with 5.2% and expected to show constant growth in coming year. Distributing price may vary country to country. The Global Fluorspar market was valued US$ X.5Bn and is expected to reach 2.5 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8% during a forecast period. Regionally, Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market, approximately 30-35% of market share is documented by this region. Present fluorspar cost in the market is approximately XX US$ globally and expected to rise owing to increase in the demand of Fluorspar method to treat the disease globally. China documented as largest manufacturer in globally.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Various Factors to Determine balance of supply and demand of acid spar in the Market:

• Factors affecting the supply

1. Export-policy of China

2. New projects (green-field, brownfield, met-spar upgrading).

3. Capacity expansion of existing producers

• Factors affecting the demand

4. Development of HF-market.

5. Alternatives to replace acid spar

6. Development of the downstream markets (fluorocarbons, fluoropolymers, AlF3).

Market Growth Factor

Fluorspar is widely used in production of opaque glasses and is widely accepted by office, hospitals, and for decoration is expected to increase in the demand fluorspar globally. Fluorspar is utilised directly or indirectly to manufacture products like, refrigerants, insulating foams, gasoline, aluminium, steel, and uranium fuel on large scale, as these industries are growing rapidly expected to drive the market growth during forecast period. Rising acceptance of lithium-ion batteries over conventional batteries is similarly expected to drive the fluorspar market during estimated period. Mounting demand for aluminium and steel from the construction industry is expected to boost the market growth of the global fluorspar market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, probable risk of long-term security supply is expected to increase the cost of the fluorspar, which may hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Strict ecological threat associated with fluorocarbons like high ozone layer depletion potential is expected to hamper the fluorspar market growth in near future.

Fluorspar Market Segment analysis:

By the Application segment, Aluminium sector is expected to dominate the fluorspar market during forecast period. Aluminium segments accounted for largest market share of XX% with market value of XX Bn globally. Use of aluminium in different sectors like automotive, IT, production of utensils, packaging industries, cans is expected to boost the market in near future. Numerous key players are showing their interest in fluorspar market to expand, and is considered as the most demanding sector by end-users, expected to boost the market.

Fluorspar Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the fluorspar market and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Developing industries like optics, electrical and electronics, chemical, personal care, lapidary, ceramics, and others are majorly contributing for this market to grow in Asia Pacific region. Rapid industrialization, rising disposable income, growing automotive industry, changing lifestyle are contributing to the growth of the regional fluorspar market. In Asia pacific china has documented as largest shareholder country for this market. Approximately 45% of market value is covered by china and expected to grow constantly.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Fluorspar Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Fluorspar Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Fluorspar Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Fluorspar Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Fluorspar Market

Global Fluorspar market, By Forms

• Filter Cake

• Powder

• Lump

Global Fluorspar market, By End-User

• Electrical and Electronics

• Metallurgy spar

• Chemical

• Acid spar

• Ceramic

• Optical

Global Fluorspar market, By Application

• Hydrofluoric Acid

• Aluminium

• Steel

Global Fluorspar Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Fluorspar Market,

• ZHEJIANG WUYI SHENLONG FLOATATION CO LTD

• Canada Fluorspar and Moodie Mineral Company

• Steyuan Mineral Resources Group Ltd.

• Ying Peng Chemical Co.,Ltd

• China Kings Resources Group Co., Ltd.

• Centralfluor Industries Group

• Kenya Fluorspar Company Ltd

• Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V

• Seaforth Mineral and Ore Co

• Masan Group

• Tertiary Minerals

• MINERSA GROUP

• British Fluorspar Ltd

• Mongolrostsvetmet LLC

• Sallies Limited

• RUSAL

• Groupe Managem

Major Table Fluorspar Market of Contents Report

