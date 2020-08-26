Global Advanced CO2 Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product Type, Sensor Fitting, Application and Region.

Global advanced CO2 sensor market size was US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

A carbon dioxide sensor or CO2 sensor is a measuring instrument used for the measurement of carbon dioxide gas. Measurement of carbon dioxide is essential in monitoring indoor air quality and many industrial processes.

Market Dynamics

Upsurge in institutional use of self-check on smoke emission and advanced CO2 sensors is major driving factor behind the growth of market. An advanced CO2 sensor delivers a number of tangible benefits which contribute to the growth of market. Growing demand of infrared gas sensors (NDIR) in mining, oil and gas and healthcare industry, increasing need for advanced CO2 sensors in up-and-coming markets and governments initiatives to minimize global warming and improve air quality using advanced CO2 sensors are expected to witness high growth during forecast period.

However, advanced CO2 sensors with complex functionality could hamper the growth of market. Also risk of using chemical CO2 sensor because of its different gas sensitivity could hinder the growth of market.

Global Advanced CO2 Sensor Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product type, non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) advanced CO2 sensor segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. NDIR CO2 sensors are spectroscopic sensing device which is used to detect carbon dioxide in a gaseous state by its characteristic absorption. NDIR CO2 sensors are also used for dissolved CO2 in application which includes pharmaceutical fermentation, beverage carbonation, and CO2 sequestration applications. NDIR CO2 sensors provides some benefits such as long life span, diffusion sampling, compact size, easy handling, high precision, less maintenance, fast response, stable performance, corrosion prevention and internal temperature compensation are ultimately results into the growth of advanced CO2 market.

By application, environmental, healthcare and mining segments dominated the market and are expected to maintain their dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. NDIR CO2 sensor widely used to detect CO2 concentration in serve industrial applications. It is used in the safety and alarming devices, which can be able to used for CO2 incubator, environmental monitoring, greenhouse, HVAC, refrigerator and cold storage. In mining industry high quality CO2 sensors are used to avoid the risks such as structural integrity, inhalation of petroleum distillates, fire and CO2 inhalation. Almost all industrial companies are now implementing high quality CO2 sensors into their projects which ultimately propelling the growth of market.

Global Advanced CO2 Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of advanced CO2 sensor manufacturing companies. Also growing deployment of advanced co2 sensors in the smart buildings, in institutional buildings and in many building automation projects are further propelling the growth of market.

Increasing global warming and to improve air quality, the adoption of advanced CO2 gas sensors by government organizations to observe CO2 gas emissions are expected to improve market growth in the region.

Global Advanced CO2 Sensor Market: Key Development

In Jan 2020, CO2Meter Inc., a leading, worldwide manufacturer of high-quality gas detection and monitoring solutions, has launched a new CO2 Sensor for incubators that monitors and controls the environments for cell cultures, tissue samples, and bacteria growth patterns.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Advanced CO2 Sensor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Advanced CO2 Sensor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Advanced CO2 Sensor Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Advanced CO2 Sensor Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Advanced CO2 Sensor Market

Global Advanced CO2 Sensor Market, By Product Type

• Non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) advanced CO2 sensors

• Chemical advanced CO2 sensors

Global Advanced CO2 Sensor Market, By Sensor Fitting

• Retrofit

• Wall mount

Global Advanced CO2 Sensor Market, By Application

• Healthcare

• Petrochemical

• Automotive

• Environmental

• Mining

• Oil and Gas

• Others

Global Advanced CO2 Sensor Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Advanced CO2 Sensor Market, Key Players

• Amphenol Advanced Sensor

• Digital Control Systems Inc.

• Honeywell

• Johnson Controls

• General Electric

• Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

• Sick AG

• Hans Turck GmbH & Co.

• Siemens

• Balluff GmbH

• Gas Sensing solutions

• CO2meter.com

• SST Sensing Ltd Company

• AZoSensors.com

• Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd

• E + E ELEKTRONIK

