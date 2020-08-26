Global Super hydrophobic Coatings Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by property, Applications and by Region.

Global Super hydrophobic Coatings Market was valued at USD 2.05 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 62.60 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 53.32 % over forecast period 2020-2027.



The report covers the analysis of COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Super hydrophobic Coatings Market Drivers and Restrains:

A superhydrophobic coating is a nanoscopic surface layer that repel water. Superhydrophobic coatings are applied to almost all surfaces regardless of their complex geometry or composition as they are inspired biometrically from natural sources such as the lotus leaf and desert beetle. Rapidly developing construction sector is mainly playing an important role because of increasing need to extend life of concrete structures and reduce maintenance costs associated with high rise glass buildings. Rapid growth in urbanization mainly in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil and japan and South Africa is expected to drive growth in building and construction industry, which is expected to increase the demand for innovative superhydrophobic coatings and surface treatment technologies.

However, high cost associated with superhydrophobic coatings and surface treatment technologies is expected to restrain the market growth over forecast period.

Global Super hydrophobic Coatings Market Segmentation Analysis:

Global Super hydrophobic Coatings Market is segmented by property, end users and by Region. By property, antimicrobial type segment is expected to hold 41.54% of marker share over forecast period at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period. Anti-microbial types are increasingly utilized to manufacture biocompatible, water repellent surgical tools, medical devices, and nonwovens such as operating gowns and gloves because water repellent surfaces reduces the risk of harbouring deadly pathogens.

Global Super hydrophobic Coatings Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/56600

By end users, electrical and electronics segment held 28.67% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period owing to growing demand for self-cleaning and water-repellent consumer electronics such as smartphones and others such as solar panels. Various technological advancements in underwater electronics, flexible and wearable electronics are expected to create opportunities for the market. Medical and healthcare segment is expected to hold 21.43% of market share over forecast period owing to on account of rising demand for anti-microbial, superhydrophobic equipment, and materials.

Global Super hydrophobic Coatings Market Regional Analysis:

By geography, North America held 38.54% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period owing to presence of major market players. Furthermore, factors such as an economic recovery and increasing demand for advanced consumer electronics are driving the market in this region.

North America is followed by APAC and Europe. APAC is expected to hold 31.23% at a CAGR of 11.34% of market share over forecast period. Factors such as availability of raw material, expanding electronics industry and growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of these coatings in automobiles, textiles, and food packaging are driving the market in this region.

Global Super hydrophobic Coatings Market Competitive Landscape:

Report covers key development and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and followers. Global superhydrophobic coatings market is highly fragmented. Some of the major players in the market include Rust-Oleum, UltraTech International Inc., and P2i Limited, Lotus Leaf Inc, NEI Corporation and NTT Advanced Technology. By using various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger & acquisition, expansion, strategic alliances, joint ventures and patent these players are increasing their regional presence and business opeartions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Super hydrophobic Coatings Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Super hydrophobic Coatings Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Super hydrophobic Coatings Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Super hydrophobic Coatings Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Super hydrophobic Coatings Market

Global Super hydrophobic Coatings Market by property

• Anti-wetting

• Anti-icing coatings

• Anti-microbial coatings

Global Super hydrophobic Coatings Market by Applications

• Transportation

• Medical & Healthcare

• Textiles

• Constructions

• Electrical and Electronics

• Others

Global Super hydrophobic Coatings Market by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA and Africa

• Latin America

Global Super hydrophobic Coatings Market key players

• P2i International Ltd.

• UltraTech International Inc.

• Lotus Leaf Inc.

• NEI Corporation

• NTT Advanced Technology

• Hydrobead

• Aculon

• Pearl Nano

• United Protec

• DryWired

• Advanced NanoTech Lab (India)

• Hirec Paints

• Surfectis Technologies.

Global Super hydrophobic Coatings Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/56600

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business