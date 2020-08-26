Global White Cement Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type, by Application, by Region

Global White Cement Market was valued US$ 160.00 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.ope, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

White cement is widely used for construction purposes in the residential industry. It is also employed in the development of infrastructure. Southeast Asia, with a construction market volume of well over US$ XX Bn in 2018, has also become one of the most attractive target markets for the global white cement market. Similarly in the Middle East, infrastructural construction due to major events, like Dubai Expo 2020 and FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, continued to drive the sector’s growth and cement consumption increased as a consequence.

Substantial modification is carried out during the manufacturing of cement to obtain white coloured cement. Metal oxides such as manganese and primarily iron that influence the degree of whiteness of the cement are added during the manufacture of white cement. White cement exhibits excellent esthetic, decorative, and hydraulic binding properties. It is used in various industries due to its high compressive strength.

Based on property, white cement is similar to gray cement. Global White Cement market is segmented by type, by application and by region. White Cement market is segmented into White Portland Cement, White Masonry Cement and Others. Residential, Commercial and Industrial are application segment of White Cement market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

White Portland cement has the largest XX % of market share in the global white cement market. White Portland cement is often used to provide architectural finishes, such as exposed aggregate and colored concrete.

In Asia-Pacific construction sector is the largest in the world, and it is increasing at a high rate, due to the rapid industrialization of India, China, Japan, and Australia. Asia-Pacific is even anticipated to exhibit highest market growth during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global White Cement Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global White Cement Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global White Cement Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global White Cement Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global White Cement Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global White Cement Market:

Global White Cement Market, by Type

• White Portland Cement

• White Masonry Cement

• Others

Global White Cement Market, by Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in Global White Cement Market

• Cementir Holding

• JKCL

• Cimsa

• Cemex

• Lafarge

• Sotacib

• Ras AI-Khaimah

• Italcementi

• Aditya Birla

• Federal White Cement

• Shargh White

• Sastobe(Basel Cement)

• Adana Cimento

• Ghadir Investment

• Boral

• Cementos Portland Valderrivas

• Bank Melli Iran Investment

• Saudi White Cement

• Holcim

• SECIL

• Kuwait Cement Company

• Dycherhoff Buzzi Unlcem

• Cementos TudelaVegufn

• Royal Cement Co

• CBR Heidelberg Cement

• Union Corp

• Fars and Khuestan Cement

• Cement Australia

• Siam Cement

• Taiheiyo Cement

• Sinai White Portland Cement Co

