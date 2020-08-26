Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Offering, Technology, Application, Industry and Region.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ 11.2 Bn.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market

Definition:

The artificial intelligence (AI) in supply chain is a field holds secure development prospects, inferable from which, the companies are concentrating on building up an incorporated arrangement with programming and equipment.

Market Dynamics:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in supply chain is presented to improve and make ‘thinking machines’ which is capable of learning, replacing human intelligence and imitating. It is growing in a very massive amount by gaining momentum through industries by the emergence of IoT, the explosion in computing power and storage, and big data, and algorithmic advances. In 2016 AI and ML emerging as the next big technology has seen a race for AI, with a number of acquisitions and large technology vendors like IBM, Google and Amazon are launching a new AI-enabled product. So, the scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for artificial intelligence in supply chain with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Market Segmentation:

The MMR report covers all segments in the artificial intelligence in supply chain markets such as offering, technology, application and industry. By technology, the machine learning segment was valued at US$ XX.05 Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX.12 Mn. by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This is driven by the growing demand for artificial intelligence-based intelligent solutions; growing government initiatives; and the ability of AI solutions to efficiently handle and study big data and quickly scan, parse, and react to variances.

Regional Analysis:

In 2019, North America is expected to continue to hold the largest XX% share in artificial intelligence in supply chain market owing to higher awareness and adoption of AI technologies among different industries in the region and growing dedication of business enterprises towards enhancing the applications & solutions in their existing supply chain systems. However, APAC is slated to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during 2020-2027. The growth is majorly attributed to the upward demand for AI-based business solutions for automation across various operational areas with supply chain management.

Country-wise Analysis:

The U.S is the principal market in the region of North America. The growing market of e-commerce and the mounting market development of the retail industry is on the rise because of demand for the availability of sophisticated solutions for logistics and warehouse management.

Also, South Korea is expected to drive the AI in supply chain market in the APAC region. According to Korea’s Institute for Information & Communications Technology Promotion, South Korea had the third most number of patents related to AI after the US and Japan from 2005 to 2017.

Key Development:

The MMR research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the global artificial intelligence in supply chain market. In 2017, Teknowlogi Launches a first cloud-based solution built on AI for the logistics industry. It is a next-generation platform category, demonstrating a much-needed advancement for traditional industry logistics system.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, by Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, by Technology

• Machine Learning

• Natural Language Processing

• Context-aware Computing

• Computer Vision

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, by Application

• Fleet Management

• Supply Chain Planning

• Warehouse Management

• Virtual Assistant

• Risk Management

• Freight Brokerage

• Others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, by Industry

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Consumer-packaged Goods

• Food and Beverages

• Others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market

• IBM

• NVIDIA

• Intel

• C. H.Robinson

• Xilinx

• Samsung Electronics

• Micron Technology

• Microsoft

• Amazon

• SAP

• Fraight AI

• E2open

• Oracle

• Logility

• LLamasoft, Inc.

• ClearMetal

• Relex Solution

• Teknowlogi

• Splice Machine

• Cainiao Network (Alibaba)

• FedEx

• Deutsche Post AG DHL

• Presenso

Major Table Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market of Contents Report

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-artificial-intelligence-in-supply-chain-market/63829/

