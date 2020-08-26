Global Hard Disk Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Type, Application, and Region

Global Hard Disk Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 7.0% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn. The report has covered region wise market trends with competitive landscape.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The hard disk is an electromechanical data storage device that uses magnetic storage to store and retrieve digital data using one or more rigid rapidly rotating platters coated with magnetic material. Hard disk manufacturers are significantly investing in advanced technologies to offer the most efficient data storage facilities to enterprises as well as individuals. Presently, the hard disk market is focused on Seagate, Western Digital Corporation, and Toshiba are estimated to more than XX% of the market share in 2019. The global hard disk market is driven by the increasing need for data storage facilities among enterprises as well as the introduction of advanced and reliable SSDs.

However, the high cost of the hard disk is restraining the market growth at the global level. Widespread adoption of cloud computing and significant development and expansion of IoT in various applications are expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the hard disk drive (HDD) segment has led the hard disk market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. The higher demand for HDDs and its extensively used in personal computers and data centers due to HDDs are inexpensive as compared to SSDs, their demand is higher. e.g., Microsoft Corporation announced to terminate the service of the Windows 7 operating system by 2020.

This will lead to enterprises replacing PCs to use Windows 10 operating system. Also, enterprises are expected to upgrade their systems in order to strengthen their IT security. All these trends will significantly help in increasing the demand for HDDs. The solid-state drives (SSD) segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 17.0% during the forecast period.

Geographically, the hard disk market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the dominant market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to maintain a leading position in the market during the forecast period. China and Japan are major contributors to regional market growth. Among these, china accounted for the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.0%.

Owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturing firms and the availability of low-cost raw materials as well as inexpensive labor. But, Japan is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to the Japanese market is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for vendors operating in the hard disk market. Key players in the market are highly investing in research and development activities for the introduction of the advanced had disk is predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

A report cover the recent development in market for the global hard disk market e.g., In August 2019, Seagate has introduced its Game Drive for Xbox Gears 5 Special Edition that is the modern addition to Seagate’s popular line of storage for gamers in collaboration with Microsoft and The Coalition.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Hard disk Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Hard disk Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Hard disk Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hard disk Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Hard disk Market:

Global Hard disk Market, by Type:

• Hard Disk Drive (HDD)

• Solid State Drives (SDD)

• Hybrid Disk Drives (HHD)

Global Hard disk Market, by Application:

• Notebook

• Desktop

• Servers

Global Hard disk Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Hard disk Market, Major Players:

• Western Digital Corporation

• Seagate Technology LLC

• Toshiba Corporation

• Sony Corporation

• Transcend Information. Inc.

• Samsung Electronics

• ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HP)

• Apple Inc.

• Quantum Corp.

• SK Hynix Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Mushkin Enhanced

• Micron Technology Inc.

Major Table Hard Disk Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Discrete Semiconductor Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn )

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Discrete Semiconductor Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Discrete Semiconductor Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

