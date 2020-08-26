Global Rectenna Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Application and Region.

Global Rectenna Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 12% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

A rectenna is generally referred as rectifying antenna; it is a specific type of receiving antenna which is used to convert electromagnetic energy into direct current electricity. The rectenna is basically consists of three major elements such as antenna, rectifying circuit and matching network.

Market Dynamics

The surge in the production and adoption of advanced technology based consumer electronics products such as Smartphone’s, tablets, laptops and other portable devices is the major driving factor behind the growth of global rectenna market. Rising adoption and development of 5G technology, growing demand for mobile broadband, rising need for compact dipole rectenna in IoT applications and increasing demand of rectenna in applications like wireless power transmission system, circularly polarized radiation, dual frequency and high efficiency characteristics in the range of ISM and in other high frequency bands are expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period.

Rectenna provides some benefits such as unlimited lifespan and non-polluting antennas, which is ultimately propelling the growth of market.However, slow designing process and relatively high cost of optical rectenna is major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Also lack of awareness about rectifying antennas for various uses could hinder the growth of market.

Global Rectenna Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, wireless power transmission (WPT) segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness steady growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand of wireless charging solutions for Smartphone’s. WPT is used to transfer the electrical power without using wires as a physical link. The WPT technology using rectenna reduces the use of the batteries and wires; therefore it increases the convenience, mobility and safety of a consumer electronic device for all users, which is driving the growth of market.

Use of WPT technology for solar power satellites to convert the solar power into RF signals again to convert it into DC power using rectifying circuits is expected to improve the growth of global rectenna market during forecast period. Also, rectennas are widely used to charge batteries remotely in numerous sensor networks at IoT applications such as in implanted medical devices, smart buildings and automotive applications, which is ultimately propelling the growth of market.

Global Rectenna Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The developing economies such as China, Japan and India are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of antenna manufacturing companies across the region. Also the region held largest market share in wireless power transmission market and it will continue to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period, which is further driving the growth of market.

Surge in the adoption of energy harvesting systems using rectennas in APAC region along with increasing development in IoT-enabled technologies to meet the resource and infrastructure challenges is propelling the growth of market in the region. It is projected that energy harvesting market in Asia Pacific will grow at CAGR of 11.49% during forecast period.

Global Rectenna Market: Key Development

In Feb 2018, AVX Corporation a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control and antenna solutions have acquired Ethertronics Inc, a leading manufacturer of passive and active Isolated Magnetic Dipole antenna systems for wireless applications across the mobile phone, Wi-Fi, defence, aerospace, medical, and IoT markets.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Rectenna Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The Scope of Global Rectenna Market

Global Rectenna Market, By Type

• Radio-frequency Rectenna

• Optical Rectenna

Global Rectenna Market, By Application

• Wireless Power Transmission

• RFID

• Proximity Cards

• Energy Harvesting

• Contactless Cards

• Others

Global Rectenna Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Rectenna Market, Key Players

• AVX Corporation

• A.H. Systems, inc

• Allis Communications

• Antenova Ltd

• API Technologies

• FURUNO ELECTRIC CO LTD

• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

• Coolcad Electronics LLC

• Nihon Dengyo Kosaku Co Ltd

• Ducommun Incorporated

• AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation

Major Table Rectenna Market of Contents Report

