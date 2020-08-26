Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By End-user Industry, Systems, Process, Technology, and Region.

Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) System Market was valued US$ 5.42 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 10.12 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.13 % during a forecast period.

Zero liquid discharge system market size is broadly driven by declining level of freshwater sources globally. The increasing industrialization in emerging economies such as India, China, Thailand etc. are growing unceasingly, hampering the fresh water bodies. Furthermore, the ever-growing population is also an integral factor that is positively fueling the ZLD system market size in the future. Several government organizations are imposing strict guidelines regarding the disposal of wastewater, which would directly boost the demand for zero liquid discharge (ZLD) system market in the coming years.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, set-up cost and operating expenses may prove to be a hindrance in the growth of zero liquid discharge system market in the recent years. Also, the ZLD units acquire a lot of space and skilled laborers for its functioning that can be a challenge for the smaller industries.

According to end-user industry, the energy & power segment projected to grow at the highest rate because of regulations prohibiting the discharge of concentrated effluents in water streams during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increase in the global demand for zero liquid discharge systems in coal-to-chemical plants and oil refineries.

Geographically, North America was the prominent region concerning the demand for zero liquid discharge. The stringent government regulations for controlling the water quality and increasing need for controlling the water quality is driving the market growth in this region. In addition, the availability of strong capital expenditure required to establish the ZLD systems at industrial locations in this region is accelerating the demand for this process. Europe is second largest market in terms of demand for the ZLD as the industries including food and beverages, textile, and others present in this region are on of highest adopters of ZLD systems to control the wastewater quality.

The APAC region is anticipated to register highest CAGR of XX % growth rate as compared to other regions in terms of demand for ZLD over forecast period. The factors such as rapid urbanization and growing industrializations in the developing economies such as India, China, and others present in this region are projected to fuel demand for ZLD. Also, increasing population in this region is creating issues such as lack of water in this region and such parameters are projected to boost the demand for zero liquid discharge is the APAC region.

Report gives an overview of the challenges and types of existing and potential ZLD technologies to tackle them. The market is slowly trying to adopt smart solutions such as Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven operation and control to considerably improve energy efficiency. Disruptive technologies, macro to micro visioning scenarios, and market forecasts by region are analyzed to deliver an overall understanding of the dominant segment and technology.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global zero liquid discharge (ZLD) system market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global zero liquid discharge (ZLD) system market.

Scope of Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) System Market

Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) System Market, By End-user Industry

• Energy & Power

• Food & Beverages

• Chemicals & Petrochemicals

• Textile

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) System Market, By Systems

• Conventional ZLD systems

• Hybrid ZLD systems

Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) System Market, By Technology

• Thermal based

• Membrane based

Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) System Market, By Process

• Pretreatment

• Filtration

• Evaporation & Crystallization

Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) System Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) System Market

• Aquatech International LLC (U.S.)

• SUEZ water technologies & solutions (U.S.)

• Veolia Water Technologies (France)

• GEA Group (Germany)

• Praj Industries Ltd. (India)

• H2O GmbH (Germany)

• U.S. Water Services (U.S.)

• Aquarion AG (Switzerland)

• Doosan Hydro Technology LLC (U.S.)

• Petro Sep Corporation (Canada)

• Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Canada)

• ENCON Evaporators

• 3V Green Eagle S.p.A.

• Thermax Global

• Oasys Water

• Kelvin Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Transparent Energy System Private Ltd.

• Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies Pvt Ltd

• Bionics Advanced Filtration Systems (P) Ltd.

• Dew Envirotech Pvt. Ltd

• Arvind Envisol Limited

• ALFA LAVAL

