Europe MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) – by Architecture, Field Strength, Application, and Geography

Europe MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

MRI or magnetic resonance imaging is a non-invasive imaging technology that delivers three-dimensional detailed anatomical images without using radiation that can be harmful. These are often used for disease detection, diagnosis, as well as treatment monitoring. The MRI machines are based on the sophisticated technology that stimulates and detects the transformation in the direction of the rotational axis of protons present in the water and which makes up the living tissues.

Body imaging is gradually becoming one of the fastest growing applications of MRI that comprises of the vascular, pelvic, and cardiac along with the abdominal exams. Challenges remain for the implementation of this technology such as patients having the limited breath-hold capability, general exam complexity, or usability of advanced applications like whole-body imaging.

Functional magnetic resonance imaging or fMRI is increasingly being used for preoperative counselling and planning, along with intraoperative guidance for tumour resection in the eloquent cortex. Although there have been developments in image resolution and artefact correction, there are still various limitations related to this modality.

The accurate correlation of complementary structural and functional images of the human brain (brain mapping) or neurological MRI is now an essential component of studies of brain functional anatomy that has also monitored huge growth in the past few years. Therefore, the brain and neurological has been one of the largest application segment for the Europe MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market.

Europe is another major region for MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) globally in terms of application where Germany, UK and France are some of the major countries contributing to the overall growth. The MRI procedure is considered indispensable by many physicians, especially when it comes to evaluation of sports-related injuries and for the diagnosis of chronic disease conditions that has been growing a lot in Europe.

An MRI display of the heart and neighbouring arteries provide early warning of progressing coronary disease, and also help in locating cancerous tumours making its implementation mandatory across healthcare sector thus boosting the Europe Europe MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market growth.

Key Highlights:

• Europe MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Europe MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) market

• Europe MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market segmentation on the basis of application, architecture, field strength, and geography.

• Europe MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Europe MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market analysis and forecast for major countries have been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Europe MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Key players of the Europe MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) market:

• Alliance Medical UK

• Cobalt Health

• InHealth Group

• Vista Diagnostics

• GE Healthcare

• Hitachi Medical Systems

• Global Diagnostics

• Prime Health

• Everlight Radiology

• MR Solutions

• Healtis

• Olea medical

• KOELIS

• Sopha

• Metrasens

• Qualiformed

• INUMAC

• MRI Assist

• Affidea Spain

• MRI of Trinidad & Tobago Limited

• Esaote

• Biotronik

• HQ Imaging

• Magritek

• MIPM GmbH

The Scope of the Europe MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market:

The research report segments Europe MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) market based on applications, architecture, field strength, and geography.

Europe MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market, by Application:

• Spine and musculoskeletal MRI

• Brain and neurological MRI

• Vascular MRI

• Pelvic and Abdominal MRI

• Breast MRI

• Cardiac MRI

Europe MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market, by Architecture:

• Open MRI Systems

• Closed MRI Systems

• Standard Bore

• Wide Bore

Europe MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market, by Field Strength:

• Low-to-mid Field

• High-field

• 1.5T

• 3T

• Very-high Field

Europe MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Market, By Geography:

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• Italy

• Spain

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of UK MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) market

• Breakdown of Germany MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) market

• Breakdown of Italy MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) market

• Breakdown of Russia MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) market

• Breakdown of France MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) market

• Breakdown of Spain MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) market

• Breakdown of Others MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) market

