Global Seed Treatment Chemicals Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Function, Application, and Region.

Global Seed Treatment Chemicals Market was valued US$ XXBn. in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ 5.89 Bn.by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Overview:

Seed treatment chemicals are insecticides that are applied to seeds for controlling the seeds & seedling diseases. They are utilized to control insect pests. These products are physical, chemical, and biological agents and also help in the annihilation of rodents and pests. It contains colorants, rodent & insect repellents, and special wetting agents. They are available in several kinds,like pesticides, fungicides, and bactericidesused for the treatment of seeds that protect seeds and improve crop harvesting.

Market Dynamics:

The product assists in the diagnosis and regulation of pre-season ailments and insect attacks on seeds. They are used for improving crop quality and vigor. These chemicals offer effective control against ground pests as well as diseases. Large-scale use of the product helps in the healthy crop yield and facilitates uniform seedling emergence together with minimizing the damage to seeds by either insects or diseases. All these above-mentioned factors are expected to steer the growth of seed treatment chemicals market across the globe. In addition to this, the rise in the acceptance of the product and increase in the awareness levels pertaining to breakthroughs observed in the seed treatment techniques are expected to raise the seed treatment chemicals market size in the years to come. Moreover, improvement in the seed treatment active ingredient quality, the introduction of new farming practices, huge plant growth, and enhancement in crops’ strain acceptance are few of the aspects that will spur the product demand over the expected timeline.

On the other hand, the high cost related to seed treatment chemicals could challenge the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

By type, Biostimulant seed treatment chemicals offer naturally originating active ingredients that stimulate the physiological processes of crops. This encourages crop growth and high productivity. Biostimulant seed treatment chemicals encourage crop growth by improving the nutrients available in the soil. Metabolites and assorted natural ingredients in biostimulant seed treated products reduce biotic and abiotic stresses in crops occurring due to drought, salinity, and extreme temperatures. A paradigm shift in the utilization rate of biostimulant seed treatment chemicals over pesticide foliar sprays is expected to enhance the global seed treatment chemicals market.

Region-wise, in terms of value, North America was the leading region of the global seed treatment chemicals market in 2018. The U.S. accounted for a substantial market share of the seed treatment chemicals market in the region, on account of the higher adoption rate of seed treatment chemicals for different crops, for example, wheat, corn, and soybean. An increase in agricultural activities in developing markets, like India, China, and Australia is driving the seed treatment chemicals market in the Asia Pacific.

The advent of advanced farming techniques and favorable climatic conditions are expected to produce high crop yields in the Asia Pacific. The usage of advanced farming techniques, for example, seed priming, seed coating, and seed pelleting using seed treated products are projected to boost the demand for seed treatment chemicals in the Asia Pacific in the future. Also, the seed treatment chemicals market in Argentina and Brazil is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Seed Treatment Chemicals Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report also helps in understanding Global Seed Treatment Chemicals Marketdynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Seed Treatment Chemicals Marketsize. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Seed Treatment Chemicals Marketmake the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Seed Treatment Chemicals Market

Global Seed Treatment Chemicals Market, By Type

• Pesticide Seed Treatment Chemicals

• Biostimulant Seed Treatment Chemicals

Global Seed Treatment Chemicals Market, By Function

• Seed Protection

• Seed Enhancement

Global Seed Treatment Chemicals Market, By Application

• Cereals & Grains

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Others (Turf, Nursery, Ornaments, etc.)

Global Seed Treatment Chemicals Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Seed Treatment Chemicals Market

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• DowDuPont Inc.

• FMC Corporation

• Germains Seed Technology

• Nufarm Limited

• Platform Specialty Products Corporation

• Syngenta AG

• UPL Limited

