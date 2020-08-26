Global Intranet as a Service Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Offering, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region.

Global Intranet as a Service Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Intranet has evolved from a way to put together a few documents to an essential business tool. The popularity of intranet as a service is increasing in companies worldwide. It has the ability to bring real bottom-line benefits to all industries by increasing efficiency, morale and cutting costs. Intranets are used as an open tool to coordinate the various departments, workgroups and project teams, which are empowering a social culture through open access to collaborative tools.

The global intranet as a service market is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period because of the features of the intranet service like lower maintenance costs, greater flexibility, growing popularity of the concept of ‘as a service.’ The benefits of the intranet as a service make intranet as a service a potent factor for corporate, which is expected to boost the market growth. Also, number of small scale enterprises is increasing the adoption of the intranet as a service.

Social intranet software is an easy-to-use application, which includes social technology, multimedia creation and collaboration capabilities, robust search, and more. A social intranet facilitates two-way communication. It also ensures great user experience by reducing challenges related to the traditional software or solution and control. Intranet as a Service is the next big revolution, which ensures greater flexibility and outside support with no substantial upfront costs.

The large enterprises segment is expected to XX % share in the global intranet as a service market. Large enterprises have their offices in dispersed locations. The ability to invest in the latest technologies to run business effectively is expected to drive the market growth by large enterprises. The latest technologies are transforming the way of voice and data services. It is essential for large enterprises to keep up with the change and grow their businesses. Large enterprises are adopting intranet network services, which is consistent and deliver reliable services with a global reach and operational cost reductions.

North America region held the dominant position in 2019 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region is one of the prominent regions, which is expected to contribute XX% share in the global market. The growth in the market is attributed to the presence of the prominent key players like Cisco, IBM, and Verizon and large-scale implementations across industries. The rapid changes in IT infrastructure like cloud and virtualization have significantly increased the pressure on network administrators to manage the intranet infrastructure. The rise in demand for high-speed networks, competition among major players in the networking and intranet industry for better customer experience are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of the regional market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Intranet as a Service Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Intranet as a Service Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Intranet as a Service Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Intranet as a Service Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Intranet as a Service Market

Global Intranet as a Service Market, By Offering

• Mobile Intranet Services

• Social Intranet Services

Global Intranet as a Service Market, By Organization Size

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Intranet as a Service Market, By Application

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Government & Defense

• Travel & Hospitality

• Media & Entertainment

• Education

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Intranet as a Service Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Intranet as a Service Market

• Akumina

• Happeo

• Beetroot AG

• Powell Software

• Elastic Cloud Solutions

• WithumSmith+Brown

• Involv

• LIVETILES LIMITED

• Wizdom

• The Attollo Group Ltd

• Skyvera

• Perficient

• DevFacto Technologies Inc

• HUBFLY

