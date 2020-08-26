Global Fluid Loss Additives Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Application, and Region.

Global Fluid Loss Additives Market was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn. by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.80 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Fluid loss additives help operators to retain the key characteristics of the cement slurries, which includes viscosity, thickening time, density and compressive strength development. Fluid loss additives are also used to reduce the loss of fluids to the formation through filtration. An additive is a chemical that is used to a product to alter its properties.

An increase shale gas exploration and crude oil production are the prominent factors driving the growth of the global fluid loss additives market. Technological advancement has enabled exploration activities like shale gas, coal bed methane, and unconventional resources. The oil extraction and exploration activities have required sophisticated technologies like multistage hydraulic fracturing of horizontal wells that is expected to boost the market growth. On the other hand, the environmental impacts of fluid loss additives are expected to limit the global fluid loss additives market. The rise in emphasis of deep and ultra-deepwater drilling is expected to offer growth opportunities for the key players operating in the fluid loss additives market during the forecast period.

The drilling fluid application segment is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period.

Drilling fluids is the largest application of fluid loss additives because of its extensive usage across the globe. Drilling fluid is a key component of well drilling. There is chances of loss of filtrate is very high during the well drilling, which may result in the complete failure of the drilling process. The fluid loss additives are used to avoid loss of filtrate during drilling operations. An increase in drilling activities across the globe is expected to increase the demand for fluid loss additives.

North America region is expected to contribute XX% share in the global fluid loss additives market. In the region, the developed countries like US and Canada are largest producers of crude oil and have made large investments in unconventional drilling technologies such as horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing. The fluid loss additives have a major role in the oil exploration sector. An increase in the onshore and offshore oil exploration activities are expected to the demand for the fluid loss additives.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Fluid Loss Additives Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Fluid Loss Additives Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Fluid Loss Additives Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Fluid Loss Additives Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Fluid Loss Additives Market

Global Fluid Loss Additives Market, By Type

• Synthetically Modified Natural Additives

• Synthetic Additives

• Natural Additives

Global Fluid Loss Additives Market, By Application

• Drilling Fluid

• Cement Slurry

Global Fluid Loss Additives Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacificexc

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Fluid Loss Additives Market

• Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals Limited

• Tytan Organics Pvt. Ltd.

• Schlumberger Limited

• BASF SE

• Halliburton

• Nouryon

• Newpark Resources Inc.

• Kemira OYJ

• Clariant

• Solvay

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Omnova Solutions

• Aubin Group

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

• Innospec

• Ashland

• Universal Drilling Fluids

• Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America

• Unikem

• Dosas (Dutch Oilfield Supply and Services)

• Ineos

