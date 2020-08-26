Global SerDes Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Product Type, Component, Application, Industry and Region.

Global SerDes Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.8% during forecast period.



Market Definition

A SerDes is stands for serializer/deserializer, is a pair of functional blocks generally used in high speed communications to convert serial data and parallel interfaces in both direction. The main aim of a SerDes is to deliver data transmission over a particular line or a differential pair to reduce the number of input/output interconnects and pins.

Market Dynamics

Growing market for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industry across the globe is major driving factor behind the growth of market. Increasing trend of miniaturization of electronic components, growing requirement of SerDes device in full duplex operations and rising use of SerDes chips in applications like wireless network routers, storage applications, Gigabit Ethernet systems, and in fibre optic communications systems are expected to improve growth of market during forecast period. SerDes device provides some benefits such as lower cost and power consumption and board space usage to implement wide parallel data buses, which are ultimately propelling the growth of market.

However, complex design as the use of multiple serial pairs in SerDes device requires more wiring, which is major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market.

Global SerDes Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, 5G wireless infrastructures segment projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Growing requirement of 5G wireless infrastructure in real-time safety systems, IoT devices, and in autonomous vehicles is driving the growth of market. SerDes interfaces make possible faster data transmission across the network. Next-generation switches, servers, routers and 5G infrastructure making more demand of SerDes chips to increase speed, power efficiency, scalability and signal quality to satisfy the need of faster data rates, which is ultimately propelling the growth of market.

Alternatively, data centre and cloud computing segment expected to witness high growth during forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing adoption of data centres and growing developments in cloud computing technologies. Data centres regularly improve critical infrastructure such as by replacing old silicon chips with new processors and faster network interfaces with SerDes technology, which is driving the growth of market.

In Feb 2019, Rambus Inc a leading provider of IP and semiconductor products announced the availability of 32G Multi-protocol SerDes PHY on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FD-SOI platform for high-performance, high-volume applications. It is designed to meet the performance requirements of data centre and high-speed wireless 5G infrastructure applications; the SerDes PHY delivers data rates up to 32 Gbps and supports multiple standards including PCIe 4.0, JESD204B/C, CPRI, and Ethernet.

Global SerDes Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the growing technological developments in IoT applications, rising advanced activities cloud computing technology and demand for high-speed data transmission in data centres. Massive presence of SerDes chip manufacturing companies across the region and ongoing development in 5G wireless infrastructure is propelling the growth of market in the region.

Global SerDes Market: Key Developments

In Sep 2019, Rambus Inc leading silicon IP and chip provider announced the tapeout of its 112G XSR SerDes PHY on a leading-edge 7nm process node optimized for PPA to support data centre, networking, and HPC, AI and ML applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global SerDes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global SerDes Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global SerDes Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global SerDes Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global SerDes Market

Global SerDes Market, By Product Type

• Stand-Alone SerDes

• SerDes IP Core

Global SerDes Market, By Component

• Clock Multiplier Unit

• Lanes

• Physical coding sub block

Global SerDes Market, By Application

• Optical Fibre Communication

• Data centre and Cloud Computing

• 5G Wireless Infrastructures

• ADAS

• Vehicle Infotainment

• Others

Global SerDes Market, By Industry

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Telecom & IT

• Aerospace

• Military and Defense

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global SerDes Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global SerDes Market, Key Players

• Rambus, Inc

• Texas Instruments Inc

• ON Semiconductor Corporation

• STMicroelectronics NV

• ROHM Semiconductor

• Renesas Electronics Corp

• NXP Semiconductors NV

• Maxim Integrated

• Cypress Semiconductor Corp

• Broadcom, Inc

