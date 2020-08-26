Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Market -Forecast and Analysis (2019-2027), by Vehicle Type, by Sales Channel and by Region.

Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2020-2027.



The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Market Dynamics;

Ever since it started running on roads, seats have been an integral part of the automobile. From the very early times when there existed simple benches, to the latest state-of-the-art massaging chairs, automobile seats have changed immensely over time. They have transformed from a flat horizontal plank, to contoured individual chairs capable of catering to individual needs. Various factors such as growing use of energy-efficient climate control seat for entry-level cars in the mid-segment vehicles and growing automotive industry in countries like China and India are driving the driving the global automotive ventilated market over forecast period. Moreover, automotive manufacturers are focusing on developing ventilated headrests for the vehicles that will provide additional comfort to the driver while covering long distances.

However, factors such as high maintenance & repairing cost and less grown automotive industry in underdeveloped countries are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Automotive ventilated Seat Market is segmented by vehicle type, by sales channel and by region. By Vehicle type, passenger vehicle segment dominated the global market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Various factor such as consistent growth in sales of luxury and premium segment vehicles in the developing countries of India & China, rising consumer purchasing power in the emerging economies and increasing demand for SUVs and luxury vehicles. Auto manufacturers are constantly working on new seat technologies which helps in making seat more comfortable. Currently, the automotive seat industry is witnessing the development of intelligent air conditioning technology that would be combined into the front seat to give an improved driving experience. By sales channel, OEM is expected to hold xx% of market share over forecast period.

By geography, North America held 38.78% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period owing to high adoption rated of automotive ventilated seats as they focus on convenient systems in vehicles, comfort and safety. North America is followed by Europe and APAC. Europe is expected to hold xx% of market share over forecast period. In Europe, manufacturers are focusing on inventing ventilated headrest, which will provide more comfort to the driver during long journeys. For instance, Ebm-papst along with Mercedes-Benz, jointly developed a completely new type of seat ventilation system that provided head area ventilation. APAC is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over forecast period as this region has noticed an increase in production of the passenger and commercial vehicles production. Japan and South Korea have experienced a significant rise in advanced seats in the recent years, owing to the rising per capita income and shifting preference toward premium cars and presence of premium automotive.

Report covers in depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, value chain, supply chain and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. These key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, collaborations, strategic alliances, expansion, joint ventures, new product launches, patent and diversification to increase regional presence and business opeartions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive ventilated Seat Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive ventilated Seat Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Automotive ventilated Seat Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive ventilated Seat Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Automotive ventilated Seat Market

Global Automotive ventilated Seat Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive ventilated Seat Market Segmentation by Sales Channel

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

Global Automotive ventilated Seat Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South Africa

Global Automotive ventilated Seat Market Major Players

• Faurecia

• ebm-papst

• TS TECH CO., LTD.

• Gentherm Incorporated

• Toyota Boshoku Corporation

• DURA Automotive Systems

• Magna International

• Lear Corporation

• Adient plc.

• Continental AG

• TOYOTA BOSHOKU

• Hyundai Transys (South Korea)

• Brose (Germany)

• NHK (Japan)

