Global OLED Microdisplay Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Product, Resolution, Industry and Region.

Global OLED microdisplay market size was US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 31.4% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

An OLED microdisplay is an organic light emitting diode microdisplay technology, which has very small screen and require optical magnification. The display or screen size of microdisplays is generally less than two inches diagonal.

Market Dynamics

Growing market for OLED based display technology and high adoption of microdisplays in consumer electronics products such as Smartphone’s, TVs, tablets and other electronic products are major driving factors behind the growth of market. Surge in the requirement for energy-efficient display panels for small electronic devices, growing transition towards LED technology, rising adoption of OLED microdisplays for applications like broadcasting, AR/VR/MR, industrial maintenance, medical and electronic view finders are expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period. OLED microdisplays provides some benefits such as wide viewing angles, better contrast, faster refresh rate, wide operation temperature range and lower power consumption, which are ultimately propelling the growth of market.

However, lower brightness, higher price, somewhat lower lifetime and burn-in and limited suppliers along with limited volume and selection are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of market.

Global OLED Microdisplay Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product, Near-to-Eye display (NTE display) segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. One of the trends driving the growth of near to eye OLED microdisplay market is its increasing adoption in devices such as head-up displays (HUDs), electronic view finders (EVFs) and head-mounted displays (HMDs). Virtual reality and augmented reality are increasingly conquering in private life and everyday work. Growing adoption of NTE in augmented reality smart glasses, fireman helmets and in standard school teaching materials, in virtual reality headsets, camcorder viewfinder and in VR glasses are expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period. Increased usage of these NTE microdisplays in medical, entertainment and military industries are further propelling the growth of market.

By industry, consumer electronics segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. OLED microdisplays are widely used in various consumer electronics products such as Smartphone’s, digital cameras, smart watches, smart glasses, TVs, and others and high adoption of these products by consumers is contributed in the growth of market. The digital camera and Smartphone advancements have improved the OLED microdisplay market to evolve and innovate continuously. For instance, Sony semiconductor solutions OLED microdisplay is suitable for electrical view finder for digital still cameras, as a display engine for AR/VR glasses, and also for other consumer and industrial products. Growing market for entertainment industry with the adoption of new display technologies such as VR headsets which are compatible with Smartphone’s and other devices is expected to witness high growth during forecast period.

Global OLED Microdisplay Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The developing economies such as China, Japan, India and South Korea are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the growing market for consumer electronics products across the region. The high disposable incomes of consumers across the region have increased the need for luxury and innovative products.

The ongoing developments in display technologies by market players to focus on consumer requirements and to manufacture cost effective microdisplay products is driving the growth of market. Increasing demand of Smartphone’s, smart watches and other products in high populous countries like India and China is propelling the growth of market in the region.

Global OLED Microdisplay Market: Key Development

In Jan 2020, Kopin Corporation a leading developer of transmissive and reflective active matrix liquid crystal and organic light emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays announced company will demonstrate the latest advances in its OLED microdisplay line-up at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

In May 2018, Sony Corporation announced the release of ECX339A OLED Microdisplay featuring UXGA (1600 x 1200 resolution), the highest in class for a 0.5-type.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global OLED Microdisplay Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global OLED Microdisplay Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global OLED Microdisplay Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global OLED Microdisplay Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global OLED Microdisplay Market

Global OLED Microdisplay Market, By Product

• Near-to-Eye Displays

• Projection Displays

Global OLED Microdisplay Market, By Resolution

• HD

• Full HD

Global OLED Microdisplay Market, By Industry

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Media

• Entertainment & Sports

• Retail

• Aviation

• Aerospace & Defense

• Education

Global OLED Microdisplay Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global OLED Microdisplay Market, Key Players

• Sony Corporation

• LG Display Co., Ltd

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

• OSRAM Licht AG

• Dresden Microdisplay GmbH

• Kopin Corporation

• Yunnan OLiGHTEK Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

• Himax Technologies, Inc.

• Holoeye Photonics AG

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Silicon Micro Display Inc

• eMagin Corporation

• OmniVision Technologies Inc.

• MicroVision Inc

• WINSTAR Display Co., Ltd

• BOE display

Major Table OLED Microdisplay Market of Contents Report



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global OLED Microdisplay Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global OLED Microdisplay Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. OLED Microdisplay Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

