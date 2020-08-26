Global AdBlue Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Storage Solution, Application, and Region.

Global AdBlue Market was valued US$ XXMn in 2019 and is expected to growaround US$ XXMnby 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global AdBlue Market

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

AdBlue is a kind of highly purified liquid solution which is a composition of urea and deionized water. AdBlue cover 32.5% urea and 67.5% deionized water. AdBlue solution has a slight smell of ammonia, which is similar to home cleaning agents. It is also known as diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) which is a colorless, non-hazardous, and clear liquid. AdBlue is anecessary component for reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) levels. It reduces the NOx level by converting NOx into a less harmful mixture of water vapor and nitrogen. AdBlue is broadly used to reduce the emission of harmful gases by vehicles.

Market Drivers:

The demand for energy efficiency from consumers is driving car buyers to invest more in diesel vehicles. Unlike gasoline engines where normal catalysts diminish CO emissions, the SCR catalyst can reduce NOx and hydrocarbons, which implies the use of AdBlue. AdBlue is a type of urea with a high-quality solution. So, it is easy to use and manufacture in accordance with ISO 22241. It is used with the SCR system to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions from vehicle exhaust. It is a clear and colorless liquid that has no harmful effects on the environment or health.

Ad Blue is composed of above 30% urea and 60% demineralized water. It is available in several forms, like drums, pumps, cans, and others. The average use of AdBlue depends on the type of vehicle used by the consumer. The duration of the trip in the vehicle also determines the amount of AdBlue required by the vehicle. Some characteristics of AdBlue include suspensions, corrosivity, crystallization, and classification without ADR. SCR Ad Blue technology is injected into the exhaust system and releases ammonia.

The SCR catalytic converter reduces harmful nitrogen oxides to harmless nitrogen and water. It is also used in heavy vehicles, such as trucks, buses, and railways.

On the other hand, the disinclination of people to install SCR and the entire system of diesel exhaust fluid tank, because of high cost are the restraints factors for AdBlue market. Also, the absence of emission regulatory norms in underdeveloped or developing countries strict also restricts the growth of the AdBlue market.

Market Segmentation:

By storage solution, in medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles, indoor/outdoor storage tanks and bulk-shipment truckloads are generally used hence, bulk storage was the dominant segment in the AdBlue market in 2018.

Region-wise, Europe dominates AdBlue’s global market, followed by those of the Asia Pacific region, because of increased consumption of heavy, medium, and light road vehicles, passenger cars, and mobile equipment in areas, such as agriculture, construction, forestry, and mining. The required improvement in air quality in the interest of public health and the environment also drives the use of AdBlue in vehicles in the European region.

The Asia Pacific region is the developing region of the AdBlue market, thanks to growing urbanization, growing awareness of the adverse effects of fuel combustion on the environment, and government initiatives to support the growth of the automotive sector. China and Japan are the developing countries of the Asia Pacific region, as China evolves and develops its technical expertise using new & emerging techniques and strict regulations imposed by the government.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global AdBlue Marketincluding all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global AdBlue Marketdynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global AdBlue Marketsize. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global AdBlue Marketmake the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global AdBlue Market

Global AdBlue Market, By Storage Solution

• Portable Containers

• Dispensers

• Bulk Storage

• Others

Global AdBlue Market, By Application

• Agricultural Machinery

• Construction Machinery

• Commercial Vehicles

• Buses & Coaches

• Passenger Cars

• Stationary Denox

• Rail

• Marine

• Others

Global AdBlue Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global AdBlue Market

• PeakOil

• BASF

• Shell

• Mitsui Chemicals

• Total

• Cummins Filtration

• Hartland Fuel Products

• Yara

• Balcrank Corporation, Inc.

• Graco Inc.

