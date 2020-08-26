Global Ethernet PHY Chip Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Data Rate, Number of Port, Application and Region.

Global Ethernet PHY chip market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.3% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Ethernet PHY chip is an electronic component which is operates at the physical layer of the OSI network model and is responsible for the physical interface between the network and the Ethernet controller. Its function is to provide analog signal physical access to the interface.

Market Dynamics

Growing adoption of Ethernet PHY chip in computer networking or in data centres to meet various requirements is major driving factor behind the growth of market. Increasing demand of error-free transmission over various media to reach distances that exceed 100m, surge in the requirement of Ethernet PHY chip in some wired and wireless applications such as 3G, 4G, 5G or LTE infrastructure, WiMAX and UWB, growing integration of these PHY chips in USB controllers for embedded system, application of Ethernet PHY chip in a variety of network speeds and package sizes for automotive, industrial and general-purpose applications and growing adoption of PHY chips in consumer electronics products such as in digital TVs, gaming consoles, set top boxes and others are expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period.

However, limited access of supportive network infrastructure in some emerging economies is major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market.

Global Ethernet PHY Chip Market: Segmentation Analysis

By data rate, greater or equal to 100 Gbps segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of 14.7% during forecast period. The high adoption of 100Gbps Ethernet PHY chips in industrial, enterprise and consumer electronics applications due to its benefits such as high performance, small-footprints and low power transceiver chips is driving the growth of market. Ethernet PHY chip with 100 Gbps data rate is widely driven by continuous growth in latest emerging high-bandwidth applications, provider networks, and a growing trend of time division multiplexing (TDM) to packet transport, which is expected to improve growth of market during forecast period.

By application, automotive segment is projected to witness high growth at CAGR of 12.7% during forecast period. The growing shift towards Ethernet for in-vehicle networking (IVN) based on open IEEE standards, in automotive industry is attributed in the growth of market. Increasing adoption of Ethernet PHY chips in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), cameras, and infotainment and in other electronic control units (ECUs) to support high-speed automotive Ethernet communication interface is ultimately propelling the growth of market. Alternatively, an industrial automation segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 11.9% during forecast period. The demand for more transparency and efficiency in industrial applications has accelerated the adoption of industrial Ethernet to interconnect industrial automation systems.

Global Ethernet PHY Chip Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The developing economies such as China, Japan and India are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to high adoption of Ethernet PHY chips in various high small, medium and large sized businesses. Increasing number of data centres and computer networking is driving the growth of market in the region.

Growing industrialization, rapid growth in the telecommunications industry, need for high-performance applications and massive presence of electronics and semiconductor chip manufacturers are propelling the growth of market in the region.

Global Ethernet PHY Chip Market: Key Players

In Nov 2016, Microsemi Corporation a leading provider of semiconductor solutions announced the availability of highly compact single-port SimpliPH Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) and Fast Ethernet (FE) PHYs with supporting open-source Linux drivers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Ethernet PHY Chip Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Ethernet PHY Chip Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Ethernet PHY Chip Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Ethernet PHY Chip Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Ethernet PHY Chip Market

Global Ethernet PHY Chip Market, By Data Rate

• 10/100 Mbps

• 10/100/1000 Mbps

• Greater or Equal than 100 Gbps

Global Ethernet PHY Chip Market, By Number of Port

• Single Port

• Dual Port

• Others

Global Ethernet PHY Chip Market, By Application

• Data Centre & Enterprise Networking

• Industrial Automation

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Telecom

• Others

Global Ethernet PHY Chip Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Ethernet PHY Chip Market, Key Player

• Broadcom

• Intel Corporation

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Marvell

• Microchip Technology Inc.

• Cirrus Logic, Inc.

• NXP Semiconductors

• Silicon Laboratories

• Barefoot Networks

• Davicom Semiconductor Inc

• Microsemi

• Renesas Electronics Corp

