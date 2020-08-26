Global Shortwave Infrared Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Technology, Scanning Type, Application, Industry and Region.

Global shortwave infrared market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.87% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Shortwave infrared (SWIR) is a sub segment of the infrared band in the electromagnetic spectrum, which covers the wavelengths from 1.4 to 3 microns. This wavelength is invisible to human eyes and often provides an improved image than visible light imaging.

Market Dynamics

Surge in the demand of infrared imaging for scientific, industrial and security image-processing applications is major driving factor behind the growth of market. Development of advanced technology based SWIR products, rising development of InGaAs SWIR cameras, growing implementation of SWIR cameras in commercial sector and increasing adoption of SWIR in machine vision applications for inspection, quality control, sorting and for ambient light applications such as remote sensing and surveillance are expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period. Moreover, growing demand of SWIR in biological imaging, moisture detection and in remote sensing applications is driving the growth of market.

However, high cost related with SWIR imaging cameras and stringent regulations on import and export of infrared products are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of market.

Global Shortwave Infrared Market: Segmentation Analysis

By technology, uncooled infrared imaging segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness high growth at CAGR of 8.26% during forecast period. The growth is attributed to high adoption of uncooled SWIR cameras due to their low cost benefits than cooled SWIR cameras. Growing acceleration towards uncooled IR sensor technology from the past few years is driving the growth of market. Increasing adoption of uncooled infrared imaging technology by manufacturers for a variety of applications such as in automotive, commercial, industrial and military IR camera products is ultimately propelling the growth of market.

By application, security and surveillance segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growing adoption of SWIR imaging for security and surveillance in many military and emergency services is driving the growth of market. In security application SWIR band cameras gives important information such as the ability to recognize or identify an object or target compared to MWIR & LWIR band cameras. It also provides improved vision even in harsh weather conditions like fog haze, sandstorms and smoke. In security and surveillance application it provides some major benefits such as wide dynamic range and high sensitivity, low maintenance costs and ability to see images through haze, fog and glass, which are further propelling the growth of market.

Global Shortwave Infrared Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to large scale adoption of SWIR technology in various applications including spectroscopy for sorting, moisture detection, thermal imaging, night vision imaging and imaging lasers.

Maasive presence of various prominent scientific research, medical and military and defence players are creating more demand for SWIR cameras, which is driving the growth of market in the region.

Global Shortwave Infrared Market: Key Development

In May 2020, Xenics announced the latest line scan shortwave infrared (SWIR) cameras named as Manx R SWIR camera.

In May 2020, Sony Corporation announced the upcoming release of two new models of short-wavelength infrared (SWIR) image sensors for industrial equipment.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Shortwave Infrared Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Shortwave Infrared Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Shortwave Infrared Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Shortwave Infrared Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Shortwave Infrared Market

Global Shortwave Infrared Market, By Technology

• Cooled Infrared Imaging

• Uncooled Infrared Imaging

Global Shortwave Infrared Market, By Scanning Type

• Area Scan

• Line Scan

Global Shortwave Infrared Market, By Application

• Security & Surveillance

• Monitoring & Inspection

• Detection

Global Shortwave Infrared Market, By Industry

• Industrial

• Nonindustrial

Global Shortwave Infrared Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Shortwave Infrared Market, Key Players

• Sensors Unlimited Inc

• FLIR Systems, Inc

• Xenics

• New Imaging Technologies

• Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

• Sofradir

• Raptor Photonics Limited

• OPGAL Optronics Industries Ltd

• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

• Photon Etc. Inc

• C-THERMAL

• HGH Infrared Systems

• Photonic Science & Engineering Limited

• FluxData, Inc

• InfraTec infrared LLC

• Intevac, Inc

• Princeton Instruments, Inc

• Sony Corp

Global Shortwave Infrared Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/64643

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com