Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Technology, Component, Industry, and Region.

Global infrastructure monitoring market size was US$ 1.78 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.65% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and, the same is reflected in our analysis.

Infrastructure monitoring is a monitoring system that provides the data or information which is necessary to understand the status or health of the infrastructure and gives the potential to quantify improvements towards organizational objectives. It gives the infrastructure manager the capability to manage, control, or monitor other processes such as service level management, capacity management, security, availability, etc.

Market Dynamics

Growing adoption of infrastructure monitoring systems in various end-use industries to get real-time notifications or alerts is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Growing infrastructure in emerging economies, increasing advancements in sensor technology, the vast availability of cost-effective sensor devices, increasing financial investments by governments in health infrastructure monitoring across the globe, rising implementation of infrastructure monitoring system in IT infrastructure and growing demand of improved security and monitoring systems in various infrastructures are expected to improve the growth of market during the forecast period. The infrastructure monitoring system provides some benefits such as early detection of problems, better security, increased productivity, improved reliability, and real-time alerts and notifications, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

Nevertheless, high initial monitoring and installation costs and sometimes technical failure in the infrastructure monitoring systems are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market: Segmentation Analysis

By technology, the wireless segment is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of wireless sensor networks in an infrastructure monitoring system in various infrastructures is driving the growth of the market. The wireless infrastructure monitoring system is highly preferred over wired system due to its ease of maintenance. Wireless infrastructure monitoring provides some major benefits such as total awareness, lower maintenance cost, easy deployment, scalability, and less downtime, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing government spending in the infrastructure constructions along with R&D and innovations across the globe results in the growth of the market.

By industry, the civil segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The growing incidence of infrastructure failure and industrial accidents along with the increasing significance of big civil infrastructure projects is expected to drive the growth of the market. Increasing investments by the governments from various countries including the US, the UK, Japan, and China in the construction of critical structures like dams, bridges, tunnels, buildings, and highways to boost economic growth is expected to improve growth of market during the forecast period.

Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the high adoption of infrastructure monitoring systems in various end-use industries across the region.

Growing civil infrastructure projects along with increasing financial investments are driving the growth of the market. For instance, according to research, a $2 trillion investment in infrastructure spending will be required by 2025 which is estimated by the American Society of Civil Engineers, which is ultimately propelling the growth of the market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market

Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market, By Technology

• Wireless

• Wired

Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market, By Component

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market, By Industry

• Mining

• IT

• Energy

• Aerospace & Defense

• Civil

• Transportation

• Marine

• Automotive

• Industrial Machinery

Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market, Key Players

• COWI

• Pure Technologies

• Structural Monitoring Systems

• Acellent

• Geocomp

• Campbell Scientific

• Nova Metrix

• Geokon

• SIXENSE

• Digitexx

• Bridge Diagnostics

• Sisgeo

• RST Instruments

• AVT Reliability

• Geomotion Singapore

