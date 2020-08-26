Global RF Transceiver Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Design, Industry, and Region.

Global RF transceiver market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.



The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

RF transceiver is a radio frequency-based module or device. It includes a receiver and a transmitter. RF transceivers are used to transmit and receive data over radiofrequency. The transceiver circuit is mainly designed for half-duplex and full-duplex operations.

Market Dynamics

A Surge in the adoption of RF transceivers for the applications in wireless communication devices such as portable two way radios, cellular telephones, mobile devices, cordless telephones, and optical fiber systems or cables is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Increasing demand of high-speed transmission devices, high adoption of RF transceivers in satellite communication applications for various wireless communication networks like ZigBee, WLAN, WiMAX, and others and radio and television transmission and reception, growing market for telecommunication and consumer electronics industry, rising technological advancements in LTE, and 5G infrastructure networks are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. RF transceivers provide some benefits such as wide signal bandwidth, better dynamic range, and high channel density and that are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

Nevertheless, rising network complexity and the emergence of alternative transceiver technology are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global RF Transceiver Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the 4G transceiver segment dominated the market in 2019. However, the 5G transceiver segment is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The growing manufacturing of 4G and 5G RF transceivers by various leading manufacturing companies is driving the growth of the market. Growing technological advancements in 5G network technology, high adoption of 4G and 5G transceiver ICs due to its low power consumption, low noise performance, small form factor, and very high efficiency and increasing use of RF transceivers in 5G test and measurement devices necessary for field testing of cellular and IoT network applications are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By industry, the consumer electronics and telecommunication segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The growing market for telecommunication and consumer electronics industries across the globe is driving the growth of the market. Growing production and adoption of 4G and 5G Smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, laptops, and electronic networking equipment is propelling the growth of the market.

Global RF Transceiver Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The economies such as China, India, and Japan are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the growing number of 4G and 5G Smartphone users across the high populous countries like China and India.

The massive presence of various consumer electronics products manufacturing companies, the vast presence of many telecom service providers, and increasing governments’ initiatives to boost economies are driving the growth of the market in the region.

Global RF Transceiver Market: Key Developments

In Apr 2019, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology announced that its 5G communication solutions are in mass production for the latest premium mobile devices. The 5G multi-mode chipsets include the Exynos Modem 5100 and a new single-chip radio frequency transceiver.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global RF Transceiver Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global RF Transceiver Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global RF Transceiver Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global RF Transceiver Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global RF Transceiver Market

Global RF Transceiver Market, By Type

• 5G Transceiver

• 4G Transceiver

• 3G Transceiver

• Others

Global RF Transceiver Market, By Design

• Single Chip

• Standalone Chip

Global RF Transceiver Market, By Industry

• Consumer Electronics

• Telecommunications

• Cable/broadcasting

• Aerospace

• Military and Defense

• Healthcare

• Others

Global RF Transceiver Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global RF Transceiver Market, Key Players

• Intel Corporation

• RF Micro Devices Inc

• Samsung

• Qualcomm Inc

• Broadcom Corp

• Renesas Electronics Corp

• TriQuint Semiconductor Inc

• ST-Microelectronics Inc

• Texas Instruments Inc

• Skyworks

• Infineon Technologies AG

• NXP Semiconductors N.V

• Integrated Device Technology, Inc

• Maxim Integrated

• Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

