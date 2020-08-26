Global Adjustable Steering System Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: by Component Type, Adjustment Type, End User, and Region.

Global Adjustable Steering System Market size was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow about 7.8 % from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

Global Adjustable Steering System Market: Overview

The main advantage of adjustable Steering System is that it can be adjusted according to height of the driver. This will give comfort to driver and reduces fatigue due to improper sitting.

Electrification of vehicle is increasing rapidly and demand for luxury vehicle is also increasing which, in turn, drive the market of adjustable steering.

In recent year global Adjustable Steering market show smooth development with 3% growth rate per year. Global revenue of Adjustable Steering Column is about XX Mn USD.

Global Adjustable Steering System Market: Drivers

Government pushing manufacturers to use more efficient technologies. Globally OEM’s is trying to reduce complexity of vehicles to make it light weight. Global production of vehicles is increasing and more technological adaptation, is driving market of Adjustable Steering.

Growing Competition among automotive industries are fueling growth of adjusting steering system in entry level and mid-level vehicle segment.

Global Adjustable Steering System Market: Key Player

Robert Bosch has major share in Global Adjustable Steering Market which is about 24% accounted in 2017, due to its large distribution channel and known brand identity.

Nexteer and ZF Friedrichshafen AG have second position in Global Adjustable Steering market. They both have about 35% share in global market.

Delphi and Nexteer are trying to introduce new range of adjustable steering which will be shock absorbing columns as well as lightweight, which ensure growth in future market.

Global Adjustable Steering System Market: Region

North America and Europe regions are both showing positive sign of future growth. Growing demand in this region is attracting focus of companies that’s a good sign for increase in new technological adaptation. In Europe new ventures are arising to offer this technology and finding good future in this market.

Asia Pacific Region is showing highest growth in future owing to is large population distribution, House hold income in this region is also increasing this will drive future of Adjustable Steering System.

The MMR report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the Adjustable Steering System Market size. By Adjustment Type, the Electric Adjustable Steering System segment was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report also helps in understanding Adjustable Steering System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Adjustable Steering System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Engine portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Adjustable Steering System Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Adjustable Steering System Market

Adjustable Steering System Market, by Component Type

• ECU

• Sensors

Adjustable Steering System Market, by Adjustment Type

• Manual

• Hybrid

• Electric

Adjustable Steering System Market, by End User

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Adjustable Steering System Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Adjustable Steering System Market

• COBO International

• Coram Group

• Denso Corporation

• Eaton Corporation

• Flaming River Industries, Inc.

• Fuji Kiko Co., Ltd.

• Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

• Hyundai Mobis Co.,Ltd

• JTEKT Corporation

• Kongsberg Automotive

• Kostal of America

• Mando Corporation

• Marimba Auto, LLC

• Nexteer Automotive

• NSK Ltd.

• Pailton Engineering Ltd

• thyssenkrupp AG

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

