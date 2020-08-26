Global Total Station Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Offering, Application, and Region.

Global Total Station Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The report study has analysedthe revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report and, the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

The total station is an electronic or optical equipmentused for building constructions and in modern surveying. It is the combination of electronic distance measurement (EDM) and electronic theodolite. It is commonly used for the distance measurement, coordinate measurement, and angle measurement of the object from a distance. It involvescomponents such aselectronic data collector and storage system and microprocessor.

Market Dynamics

A surge in the demand for total stations by civil engineers and land surveyors in construction sites to record features like roads, houses and boundaries are major driving factors behind the growth of the market.

Growing adoption of total stations by archaeologists to record excavations and by police to reconstruct the crime scenes, increasing demand of total stations for applications in mining, meteorology, mechanical and electric constructions, rising requirement for quick and accurate measurement in rail application, a surge in the demand for modernized construction plan, growing technological advancements in 3D modelling in surveying technology and growing building and other constructions across the globe are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.The total station provides some benefits such as amazingly fast filed work, high accuracy of measurement, and elimination of manual errors that are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of the total station than traditional surveying instruments and the requirement of more skilled surveyors are the major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Total Station Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the robotic total station segment is projected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Robotic total station (RTS) is total station instruments that need only one operator to control the instrument usingthe remote control. It allows remote operations. Growing adoption of the robotic total station due to fast inspection and calculation in less time than the manual total station is driving the growth of the market.

RTS provides some benefits such as field productivity, improved quality, real-time data accessibility, reduced errors, and reworks and increasing number of inspection points, which are further making them more demandable in the global market. Furthermore, increasing theproductionofthe robotic total stations by various manufacturing companies like Hexagon, Trimble, and others is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By application, construction and transportation segments dominated the market in 2019 and are expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Rapidly growing urbanization and increased demand for mobility driven infrastructure across the globe is driving the growth of the market.Increasing global population along with the increasingtransfer towardsurban areas by more peoplehas resulted into thedemand for more infrastructures such as transportation infrastructure, roads, bridges,underground railway systems, highways, and more, which is ultimately improving the demand for surveying equipment like total station instruments in the global market.

Global Total Station Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The economies such as China, Japan, and India are major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the increased demand for surveying equipment for the rural, agricultural, and mining development.

Growing smart city projects in countries like India, China, and other countries in Southeast Asia is driving the growth of the total station market in the region. Increasing investments by governments to develop transportation infrastructure like roads, highways, railways, ports and urban transports have increased the demand for total station instruments for surveying and construction purposes.

Global Total Station Market: Key Development

In Feb 2020, Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, announced the new Leica Nova TS60, the world’s most accurate total station, with newly integrated DynamicLock and AutoHeight features.

In Oct 2016, Trimble unveiled a next-generation survey instrument, the Trimble SX10 Scanning Total Station. It features high-speed 3D scanning, enhanced Trimble VISION imaging technology, and high-accuracy total station measurements into the familiar field and office workflows for surveyors.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Total Station Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Total Station Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Total Station Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Total Station Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Total Station Market

Global Total Station Market, By Type

• Manual

• Robotic

Global Total Station Market, By Offering

• Hardware

• Services

Global Total Station Market, By Application

• Construction

• Transportation

• Utilities

• Oil & Gas

• Mining

• Agriculture

• Others

Global Total Station Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Total Station Market, Key Players

• Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology Co

• Suzhou FOIF Co

• Hexagon (Leica Geosystems)

• Survey Instruments Services

• Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co

• Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co

• Maple International Instrument

• North Group

• Trimble

• Topcon Corporation

• Kara Company

• Axis- GPS and Surveying Instruments

• Kwipped

• Celtic Surveys

• Ti Asahi Co. Ltd

• Maple International Instruments Inc

• Advanced Surveying Instruments India Pvt. Ltd

• GENEQ Inc

