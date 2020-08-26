Global Articulated Bus Market-Industry Analysis and forecast: by Product Type, fuel use, End User, and Region.

Global Articulated Bus Market size was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow about 24 % from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

Global Articulated Bus Market: Overview

Public transport is looking for more convenient way to meet high passenger carrying capacity. This problem can be managed by articulated bus, these buses are more convenient to meet high capacity and allow bus to travel across the city easily. These buses can be Double Decker and Single Decker as per capacity need.

Articulated buses have two sections which is linked by a pivoting joint. In Europe, these types of bus are much popular. Owing to developed infrastructure and the public preference of public transport over private transport.

Global Articulated Bus Market has more potential to grow in the forecasted period due to people preferring to use public transport. Articulated Bus gives optimum solution to serve this demand of consumer.

Government also trying to reduce road traffic and to increase safety articulated bus use much in demand. Articulated buses are more fuel efficient, Eco friendly, less polluting these are the factor driving the growth of Global Articulated Bus Market.

Global Articulated Bus Market: Drivers

Global Articulated Bus Market1

Above chart shows how the distribution of global transport is dominated by bus transport, about 63% of transport is done by bus. These will drive future market of Articulated Bus.

Articulated Bus Offers double Decker bus which will allow rapid boarding and disembarkation; these buses usually have large doors and larger passenger handling capacity.

Articulated Electric Bus are more power efficient than diesel buses of same capacity, These buses are also less polluting and eco-friendly.

Global Articulated Bus Market: Key Player

Volvo launched Volvo 7900 Electric articulated Bus having passenger capacity of 150, these buses consumes less energy which is about 80% than diesel buses. These buses have flexible construction and it can be optimized as per need.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/68420

In Gothenburg June 25,2020 launch of new articulated bus which can carry 180 passenger, These buses are included in Santiago public transport system, which will carry about 6.1 millions of passengers daily, currently 6200 buses are running on road and 2850 of them are Volvo buses.

MAN Truck & Bus launched its new electric bus which can carry 120 passengers and it is 18 meter long. This bus range is about 200 km to 270 km in full charge.

The MMR report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the Articulated Bus Market size. By Fuel Type, the Electric Articulated Bus segment was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global Articulated Bus Market: Region

Europe has a major share in articulated market owing to rigid infrastructure and people prefer public transport over private. High adoption of articulated buses can be found in this region specifically in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland. These are the key factor for the growth of Articulated Bus market in this region.

Latin America and Asia Pacific are the most emerging regions in articulated bus market. These regions are expected to show predominant growth in the forecasted period.

Mexico and Brazil market is expanding as well, at the end of the year Quito BRT system buys 80 Bi Articulated Buses from Volvo.

The report also helps in understanding Articulated Bus Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Articulated Bus Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Engine portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Articulated Bus Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/68420

Scope of the Articulated Bus Market

Articulated Bus Market, by Product Type

• Single Decker Bus

• Double Decker Bus

Articulated Bus Market, by Fuel Use

• Diesel

• Hybrid

• Electric

Articulated Bus Market, by End User

• City Traffics

• Town Traffics

Articulated Bus Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Articulated Bus Market

• Scania

• New Flyer

• Tata Motors

• Volvo

• MAN

• Ashok Leyland

• BYD

• Daimler

• Otokar

• Solaris Bus and Coach

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Articulated Bus Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Articulated Bus Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Articulated Bus Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Articulated Bus Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Articulated Bus Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Articulated Bus Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Articulated Bus Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Articulated Bus by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Articulated Bus Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Articulated Bus Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Articulated Bus Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Articulated Bus Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-articulated-bus-market/68420/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com