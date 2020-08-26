Global Quantum Dot Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Application, End-use Industry and Region.

Global Quantum Dot Sensor Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 189.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the quantum dot sensor market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during forecast period.

Growing demand for advanced and efficient sensor technologies and increasing awareness about energy-efficient solutions is driving the adoption of quantum dot sensor market globally. Moreover, energy efficiency, ultra-high definition, low cost, and high brightness are also driving the quantum dot sensor market. As silicon-based sensors are difficult in manufacturing for image sensors, is giving an opportunity to quantum dot sensor to increase in the image sensor market. Growing adoption of quantum films in mobile handsets, cameras, and other applications has boosted the quantum dot sensor market.

The key factors that can act as restraint in the market of quantum dots are the high cost of technology and the slow adoption of this technology due to extended research. Growing penetration of this technology in various new applications like food & packaging, security & defense among others, will bring new opportunities in the market in upcoming years.

Healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to healthcare is one of the prominent applications of the quantum dot sensors market. The quantum dot sensors are widely being used in the biological imaging with both in-vitro and in-vivo imaging for diagnosis of cancer. Furthermore, the customer electronics segment is also one of the most lucrative sectors for the quantum dot sensors.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific’s quantum dot sensors market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the rapidly increasing semiconductor industry in the region. The intensive R&D activities in the region on the quantum dot technology also create many growth opportunities for the development of the market. For instance, the companies like Fujitsu and QD Laser are working on exploring new application of the quantum dot sensors.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Quantum Dot Sensor Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Quantum Dot Sensor Market.

Scope of the Global Quantum Dot Sensor Market

Global Quantum Dot Sensor Market, by Application

• Smartphones & Laptops

• Digital Cameras

• Surveillance Cameras

• Medical Imaging Devices

• Other

Global Quantum Dot Sensor Market, by End-use Industry

• Aerospace & Defense

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Quantum Dot Sensor Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Quantum Dot Sensor Market

• Nanosys, Inc.

• Nanoco Group PLC.

• QD Laser, Inc.

• NN-Labs, LLC.

• Ocean NanoTech

• QD Vision, Inc. (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.)

• Quantum Materials Corp.

• Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

• Invisage (Apple Inc.)

• OSRAM Licht AG

• Crystalplex Corporation

• Nano Elements Source, LLC

• Nanophotonica

• Ubiqd, Inc.

• LG Display Co., Ltd.

• Navillum Nanotechnologies

• The DOW Chemical Company

• Pacific Light Technologies

• Quantum Solutions

• Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft

