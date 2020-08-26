Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market is expected to reach USD 2.20 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The magnetic sensors are largely used for consumer electronics applications and in navigation systems.

The global on-board magnetic sensor market based on type is segmented into hall effect sensors, squid sensors, magnetoresistive sensors and others. The market for magnetoresistive sensors is expected to grow at high rate during the forecast period. This is due to its wide application range and different features such as integrally low hysteresis, low power and high linearity for better measurement accuracy compared to hall effect sensors. The market based on magnetic density, the bias magnetic field sensors (>10 gauss) are expected to hold a largest shares of the market during the forecast period. BIAS magnetic field sensors, are used to adjust the sensitivity and the measuring range of the magnetic sensor created by the magnetic poles of the hard magnetic film. Based on verticals, the industrial segment is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing applications of control systems and automation equipment in industries causing the need for current measurement for various applications.

Geographically, the On-Board Magnetic Sensor market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be largest market for on-board magnetic sensor during the forecast period. The growth in this region is attributed to the increasing demand for consumer electronic devices such as laptops, smartphones, and cameras in emerging countries in the region.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market analysis and forecast, in terms of volume and value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market.

• Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market segmentation on the basis of type, magnetic density, vertical and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market.

Global on-board magnetic sensor marketplace is growing with the presence of major

companies holding a large market share.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players of the Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market:

• Infineon Technologies

• Asahi Kasei Microdevices

• TDK Corporation

• Sanken Electric

• Melexis NV

• Murata Manufacturing

• TE Connectivity

• Honeywell International

• Austria Mikro Systeme (AMS) AG

• Sensoronix

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Macome

• Memsic

• Sensitec

• Kohshin Electric

Key Target Audience:

• Manufacturers of the magnetic sensor

• Semiconductor component suppliers

• Automotive and consumer electronics companies

• Magnetic sensor distributors

• Electronics and semiconductor companies

• Technology solution providers, design contractors

The Scope of the Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market:

The research report segments the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market based on type, magnetic density, vertical, and geography

Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market, By Type:

• Hall Effect Sensors

• SQUID Sensors

• Magnetoresistive Sensors

• Others

Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market, By Magnetic Density:

• Low-Field Sensors (<1 Microgauss) • Earth Field Sensors (1 Microgauss to 10 Gauss) • Bias Magnetic Field Sensors (>10 Gauss)

Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market, By Vertical:

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Aerospace & Defense

• Industrial

• Others

Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of North America Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market

• Breakdown of Europe Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market

