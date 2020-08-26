Global Light Meter Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Light Meter Market is expected to reach USD 387.6 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Light meter is also called as LUX Meter. It is a device used to measure the overall intensity of light within an environment for any given area or distance from the source or lux is the amount of light in an environment perceived by the human eye. The increasing demand for light meters in the photography and cinematography industry worldwide, regulations to improve workplace lighting and government initiatives toward the standardization of lighting protocols are driving the light meter market.

Global Light Meter Market is majorly segmented by Display, type, LUX range, and applications. By display, the market is segmented as Analog and Digital. The market is segmented by type, which includes General-Purpose Light Meters, LED Light Meters, and UV Light Meters. The Light Meter is also segmented by LUX range, which includes 0–200K Lux, and Above 200K Lux. Light meters are applied in different applications including Photography and Cinematography, Commercial Spaces, Manufacturing Plants and Warehouses, University Campuses and Schools, Clinics and Hospitals, and Others.

Geographically, the Light Meter Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be the largest market for Light Meter market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific showed the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging economies. China represents huge potential for the LUX meter industry with the rising energy utility and industrial factories in the country.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global Light Meter Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Light Meter Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the display, type, lux range, applications, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Light Meter Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Light Meter Market.

Key Players in the Global Light Meter Market Are:

• Konica Minolta Sensing Americas

• FLIR Systems

• Sekonic

• Testo SE

• Hioki

• Amprobe

• KERN & SOHN

• B&K Precision

• Line Seiki

• PCE Deutschland

• Hanna Instruments

• ATP Instrumentation

• International Light Technologies Inc.

• Panomex Inc.

• Reed Instruments

Key Target Audience:

• Light Meter material manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• Light Meter traders and distributors

• Research & development institutions

• Industry Associations

The scope of the Global Light Meter Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Light Meter – Product & Service Market based on display, type, lux range, applications, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Light Meter – Product & Service Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Light Meter Market, By Display:

• Analog

• Digital

Global Light Meter Market, By Type:

• General-Purpose Light Meters

• LED Light Meters

• UV Light Meters

Global Light Meter Market, By LUX Range:

• 0–200K Lux

• Above 200K Lux

Global Light Meter Market, By Application:

• Photography and Cinematography

• Commercial Spaces

• Manufacturing Plants and Warehouses

• University Campuses and Schools

• Clinics and Hospitals

• Others

Global Light Meter Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

