Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Component, Enforcement Point, Deployment Mode, Industry, and Region.

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Endpoint detection and response (EDR) is an integrated set of endpoint security tools and cyber technology and is widely used to detect, control, monitor, respond and removeany designed malware threats and mitigate any cyber threats activity on a network. It is also known as the endpoint threat detection and response (ETDR) system.

Market Dynamics

A surge in the adoption of endpoint detection and response technology to mitigate IT security risksmainly contributes to the growth of the market. Increasing enterprise mobility trends across various organizations, rising incidence of enterprise endpoint targeted attacks, high adoption of hosted EDR solutions, growing requirement for next-generation and highly developed security solutions, increasing security breaches and concerns regarding cybersecurity, increased demand of continuous monitoring system for real-time security and growing shift towards EDR system over traditional security systems are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. EDR provides benefits like continuous monitoring and analysis, instant threat detection, and enhanced security, which is ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of innovation, lack of awareness related to external and internal threats, and the emergence of alternative technology such as SIEM are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market: Segmentation Analysis

By component, the service segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Service is further segmented into professional and managed services. Managed service is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Growing adoption of EDR services in global organizations is driving the growth of the market. Managed EDR services considerably improvevisibility of cyber-attacksby providing a skilled team of threat hunters, by targeting endpoint devices and by providing the most recent EDR technology and instant threat intelligence to discover threats.

By Industry, the BFSI segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.The growing adoption of EDR solutions and services in financial industries to prevent a data breach in financial institutions is driving the growth of the market.EDR system is necessary for financial institutions as banking attackers are the most sophisticated malicious players.EDR solutions help financial institutions by detecting signature-less attacks, file-less attacks, and low and slow attacks. Growing adoption of EDR solutions by global financial regulatory bodies such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with a more stringent plan of action is propelling the growth of the market.

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest, around XX% market share in 2019, and is expected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the majorcontributors to the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the high adoption of EDR solutions in various end-use industries such as BFSI, retail, government, and public utilities, and more.

The massive presence of various leading service providers is driving the growth of the market in the region.Well established IT and telecom industry with the adoption of EDR solutions to protect their networks from cyber-attacks is further propelling the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market, By Component

• Solution

• Service

o Professional services

o Managed services

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market, By Enforcement Point

• Workstations

• Mobile devices

• Servers

• Point of sale terminals

• Others

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market, By Deployment Mode

• On-premises

• Managed

• Hybrid

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market, By Industry

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• IT and Telecom

• Government and Public Utilities

• Aerospace and Defense

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market, Key Players

• McAfee, LLC

• Cisco Systems, Inc

• RSA Security LLC

• FireEye, Inc

• Guidance Software, Inc

• Carbon Black, Inc

• Digital Guardian

• Tripwire, Inc

• Symantec Corporation

• CrowdStrike, Inc

• CYBEREASON