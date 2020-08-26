Global Adaptive Robot Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Technology, Computing Location, Application, and Region.

Global adaptive robot market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.20% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

An Adaptive robot is a third-generation robotics technology. Adaptive robots are designed to perform a number of tasks in more difficult, open, and complex environments. These robots are both smart and interconnected, and instrumental based.

Market Dynamics

Adaptive robotics is one of the fastest-growing robotics technologies and are the future of robotics automation. Adaptive robotics technology is witnessing a remarkable growth from the past few years, coupled with machine learning and artificial intelligence. The growing adoption of adaptive robots over conventional robots is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Increasing adoption of adaptive robots for industrial automation, rising manufacturing of advanced robotic grippers, arms and material handling equipment, rapid adoption of IoT ecosystem related with adaptive robots and increasing production and introduction of adaptive robots by various global leading manufacturing companies are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. An adaptive robot provides some major benefits such as more flexibility to production, reduction of the additional device, improved disturbance rejection, transferrable intelligence, and improved automation beyond conventional one, which is ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

Nevertheless, safety risks and high costs associated with manufacturing equipment of next-generation adaptive robots are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Adaptive Robot Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, the industrial robot segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of industrial adaptive robots in various industries including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, retailing, aerospace and defense, agriculture, logistics, and many others to perform tasks such as material handling, flexible sorting and picking, assembling and plugging, and curved surface processing is attributed to the growth of the market. According to research, MMR expected that over 1.7 Mn new industrial robots will transform the world’s industries by the end of 2021. Research also shows that consumer electronics and automotive industries are the largest consumers of industrial robots by holding approximately 30% of sales in 2018. According to the International Federation of Robotics, nearly 80% of the automotive industry’s industrial robots are adopted in China, Japan, Germany, the US, and South Korea market.

Top 5 Countries Using Industrial Robots in 2018:

The Asia Pacific is the leading industrial robotics market in the world and China is the world’s leading industrial robot market from the past five years and held approximately 36% of total installations with 154,032 units in 2018 and 2019. In Japan, industrial robot installation is increased by 21%. In the US, robot installation is increased by 22% from 2017 with 40, 373 installation units. Also South Korea and Germany is accounted for 38,000 and 27,000 installation units respectively.

Global Adaptive Robot Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. China held the first rank in the global robotics industry market. The growth is attributed to the growing demand for adaptive industrial robots in electronics and automotive industries across the region. Increasing technological advancements in robotics automation and increasing sales of adaptive robots in the APAC region is propelling the growth of the market.

Global Adaptive Robot Market: Key Development

In Sept 2019, Flexiv Ltd the creator of the world’s first adaptive robotic arm combining direct force control with advanced AI launches its new solutions along with the first debut of its adaptive robot arm Rizon at the China market in 2019.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Adaptive Robot Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Adaptive Robot Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Adaptive Robot Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Adaptive Robot Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Adaptive Robot Market

Global Adaptive Robot Market, By Technology

• Vision & Sensors

• Learning

• Speech Recognition

• Mobility & Navigation

• Others

Global Adaptive Robot Market, By Computing Location

• On-board

• On-cloud

Global Adaptive Robot Market, By Application

• Industrial Robot

• Consumer Robot

• Logistics Robot

• Service Robot

Global Adaptive Robot Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Adaptive Robot Market, Key Players

• ROBOTIQ

• Soft Robotics, Inc.

• Rethink Robotics

• Mabi-Robotic

• KUKA

• Yaskawa America, Inc

• Epson America, Inc

• Boston Dynamics

• ANKI

• Aethon Inc

• Sony Corporation

• Samsung

• Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd

• Bluefin Robotics

• Cimcorp Automation, Ltd

• Clearpath Robotics Inc

• Flexiv Ltd

