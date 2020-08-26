Global White Box Server Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Form Factor, Business Type, Processor, Operating System, and Region.

Global white box server market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

The White box server is a data center computer and is not manufactured by a well-known brand. White box servers can be home built and can be built by white box server ODMs, suppliers, and providers.

Market Dynamics

Large scale adoption of white box servers in large data centers and enterprise solutions which are run by Internet companies such as Facebook or Google is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. An increasing number of data centers, growing acceptance of open platforms such as project Scorpio, open compute project, and more and increasing requirements of low cost and high customized white box servers are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of white box servers as it supports more resource-intensive applications and surges in the adoption of white box servers in many web-scale companies due to its benefits such as ease of maintenance and support, cost savings and customization is further propelling the growth of the market.

However, less reliability and lack of redundancy are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global White Box Server Market: Segmentation Analysis

By form factor, rack and tower server segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A tower server is the most widely used server in the IT market and its exterior looks like regular PCs. Rack and tower servers provide businesses or enterprises cost associated benefits from other form factors, provides a higher level of performance and higher level applications. Thus, the growing adoption of rack and tower servers in conventional IT infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Alternatively, the density-optimized server segment projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Large scale adoption of density optimized server in large scale data center infrastructure due to its benefits such as improved energy efficiency and ability to handle huge server loads is propelling the growth of the market.

By business type, the data center segment projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The growing digital revolution, an increasing number of data centers with the wide-scale adoption of white box server to manage a high quantity of data, and supporting numerous devices & applications is attributed to the growth of the market. Increasing cost-saving benefits associated with white box servers than branded servers is grabbing more attention from big data centers which are operated by huge cloud service providers such as Facebook, Google, AWS, IBM cloud, and more is improving the growth of the market.

Global White Box Server Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the presence of a huge number of data centers with the large scale adoption of white box servers. The research found that there are about 3 Mn data centers are present in the United States and most of the data centers are enclosed in small and medium businesses, enterprises, and organizations.

The growing use of information communication technologies and increasing digitization of data centers and enterprises and rising research and development activities by leading market players are impelling the growth of the market in the NA region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global White Box Server Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global White Box Server Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global White Box Server Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global White Box Server Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global White Box Server Market

Global White Box Server Market, By Form Factor

• Rack & tower servers

• Blade servers

• Density-optimized servers

Global White Box Server Market, By Business Type

• Data centres

• Enterprise customers

Global White Box Server Market, By Processor

• X86 servers

• Non-X86 servers

Global White Box Server Market, By Operating System

• Linux

• Others (Windows, UNIX)

Global White Box Server Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global White Box Server Market, Key Players

• Quanta Computer Inc

• Wistron Corporation

• Inventec Corporation

• Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd

• MiTAC Holdings Corp

• Celestica Inc

• Compal Electronics

• Hyve Solutions

• Penguin Computing

• Servers Direct

• Stack Velocity Group

• Super Micro Computer Inc

• Silicon Mechanics

• ZT Systems

• Curvature

Global White Box Server Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/65959

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com