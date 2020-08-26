Global Crowdsourced Testing Market –Industry Analysis and forecast (2019-2027) –By Testing Type, Platform, Organization Size, and Region.

Global crowdsourced testing market size was US$ 1.3 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.



The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Crowdsourced testing is an emerging concept and trend under software testing. It is the most flexible and fastest testing method that provides high-quality software applications and delivers excellent digital experiences.

Market Dynamics

A surge in the adoption of the crowdsourced testing methods over the traditional testing methods as it allows execution of testing from multiple testers from multiple locations is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Increase in the number of operating systems, software applications and devices, growing demand for the advanced testing tool for quality assurance of software to improve customer experience, increasing need for the inexpensive software development process, rising adoption of various software testing method in IT world and growing digital transformation are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Crowdsourced testing provides some benefits such as faster time to market, improved customer experience, flexibility, scalability, and reduced testing time, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, the risk of revealing new features to competitors and risk of innovation and the increasing requirement for management oversights due to differences in locations, testers, time zones, languages, and cultures are some of the major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Crowdsourced Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

By platform, the website testing segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to witness steady growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Website testing is the testing method that is used to carry out the test of web applications that are present on the web. Website testing is a very essential testing method to improve website application security, to enhance website functionality, and to provide better accessibility to regular and irregular users. Large scale adoption of website testing techniques in many business applications to deliver a great experience to their customers is attributed to the growth of the market.

By organization size, large enterprise segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Crowdsourced testing allows many large enterprises to achieve an advanced level of quality assurance, improved bug managing improved release method and development, which are essential to develop overall business agility and quality. Crowdsourced testing is also helpful for small and medium-sized enterprises as it provides new users who can deliver more ideal feedback or opinion on the application, which is further an essential part of improving product usability.

Global Crowdsourced Testing Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to well established IT infrastructure with the wide-scale adoption of software testing tools.

The rapid adoption of innovative technologies such as cloud computing solutions to carry out effective crowdsourced testing is driving the growth of the market in the region. The massive presence of leading service providers across the region, rising internet penetration, growing online business startups and increasing demand from customers are further propelling the growth of the market in the NA region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Crowdsourced Testing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Crowdsourced Testing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Crowdsourced Testing Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Crowdsourced Testing Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Crowdsourced Testing Market

Global Crowdsourced Testing Market, By Testing Type

• Performance Testing

• Functionality Testing

• Usability Testing

• Localization Testing

• Security Testing

• Others (Automation, Compatibility, Compliance, and Exploratory Testing)

Global Crowdsourced Testing Market, By Platform

• Website Testing

• Mobile Testing

• Others

Global Crowdsourced Testing Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Global Crowdsourced Testing Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Crowdsourced Testing Market, Key Players

• Global App Testing

• Planit

• EPAM Systems

• Infosys

• Testbirds

• Bugcrowd

• Cobalt Labs

• Synack

• Applause

• Rainforest QA

• QA InfoTech

• Crowdsourced Testing

• Qualitrix

• Flatworld Solutions

• Qualitest

