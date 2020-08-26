Global System on Chip (SoC) Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Component, Application, End-Use Industry and Region

Global System on Chip Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 10.5% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global System on Chip Market Drivers and Restrains:

System-on-chip (SoC) is an integrated circuit (IC), which is consists of several components such as memory blocks, timing units, control units, and interfaces mounted on one single chip. SoC is similar to the central processing unit (CPU) of the computer, and it is compact and occupies a smaller space as compared to the CPU. The global system on chip market is driven by increasing investment in 5G technology, the compact nature of SOC and the rising adoption of IoT. Increasing demand for smart and power-efficient electronic devices are also impelling the market growth. The reducing costs of each function of integrated circuits (IC scalable ICs in the) and the growing demand for multi-core technologies and embedded graphics are likely to propel the global market in the forecast period. However, the high initial cost of design & development and maintenance are restraining the market growth at the global level. The rising demand for compact and global electronics industry is likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global system on chip market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/52751

Global System on Chip Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the component, the mixed signal segment has led the system on chip market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of 12.1%. In terms of revenue, mixed type of signal’s contribution is primarily due to its wide usage in several smart devices and the segment is projected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Digital segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX.9%, followed by analog segment. Others that contains near field communication and radio frequency are likely to expand at a lower rate of XX% than other segments during the forecast period.

Global System on Chip Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the system on chip market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX% for the system-on-chip market in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ Mn by end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX.6%. Growing demand for consumer electronics and the necessity of robust system-on-chip for fast response devices are projected to fuel the system-on-chip market in the region. Analyzing the Asia Pacific system-on-chip market at nation level, in 2019, China held XX% revenue share of the regional market followed by India. Similarly, in terms of revenue generation, India is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. Huge demand for smart devices by the growing population in the country is expected to generate lucrative market opportunity for system-on-chips. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced system on chip is predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

A report covers the recent development in the market for the system on chip market e.g., MediaTek Inc. at “COMPUTEX” expo was held from May 28 to June 1, 2019 in Taiwan exhibited their 5G chipset is helping to provide high-end 5G smartphones with significant power and connectivity performances. The chipset is a system-on-chip module containing “MediaTek Healio M70 5G” built-in modem coupled with the modern CPU, AI and GPU units to provide its high connectivity performances and performance speeds.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global System on Chip market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global System on Chip market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global System on Chip market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global System on Chip market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/52751

Scope of the Global System on Chip Market:

Global System on Chip Market, by Component:

• Digital

• Analog

• Mixed Signal

• Others

Global System on Chip Market, by Application:

• Smartphones

• Networking Devices

• PC/Laptops

• Game Consoles

• Digital Cameras

• Others

Global System on Chip Market, by End-Use Industry:

• Automotive

• Aerospace and Defense

• IT & Telecommunication

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Others

Global System on Chip Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global System on Chip Market, Major Players:

• Apple Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• MediaTek Inc.

• Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Toshiba Corporation

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Broadcom Limited

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

• Magna International Inc.

• Infineon Technologies

• Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

• Microchip Technology Inc.

• Texas Instruments

• ON Semiconductor

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: System on Chip Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global System on Chip Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global System on Chip Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America System on Chip Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe System on Chip Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific System on Chip Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America System on Chip Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue System on Chip by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global System on Chip Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global System on Chip Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global System on Chip Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of System on Chip Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-system-on-chip-soc-market/52751/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com