Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Manufacturing Technique, Application, and by Geography.

Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The major factor driving the radiation hardened electronics market is the rising demand for power management devices. Another factor augmenting the market for radiation-hardened electronics market is the rising demand for diodes, transistors, and MOSFETs in various defense and space applications. More technological advancements are leading to focus on the integration of radiation hardened electronics chip into various devices. Another major driver for the market is the increase in the number of space missions. One of the drivers for the radiation hardened electronics market is a rise in demand for communication satellites. Rising ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) processes, multicore processor technology and FPGA advancements will boost the radiation hardened electronics market in future. However, the challenge to create an actual testing environment and manufacturing & design challenges hinder the growth of the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the other hand, growing R&D activities at various space stations and demand from commercial and military applications create opportunities in the market.

Power management components are estimated to hold the largest share of the global radiation-hardened electronics market during the forecast period. High demand for MOSFETs and transistors in the commercial space market is driving the growth of the power management components in the global market place.

The radiation-hardened electronics market for the radiation hardening by design (RHBD) is expected to be the fastest-growing market by 2026. The RHBD technique is expected to have good opportunities in the near future as it can provide immunity from total-dose and single-event effects in commercially produced circuitry. The defense & space industries mostly use RHBD memories, microcontrollers, and ASICs in their applications and it also has a wide scope in military applications.

North America is the largest market for the radiation-hardened electronics market. Europe is the second largest market of radiation-hardened electronics followed by APAC. In North America, U.S. accounts for the largest share in the radiation hardened electronics market. Canada follows the numbers in the U.S. for the radiation-hardened electronics market. The increasing demand of the radiation hardened electronics market in the North America region could be because of the presence of rad-hard component manufacturers in large numbers. Also, the presence of some famous defense and space research institutes is the major reason for the growing radiation hardened electronics market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, service, components, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Radiation-Hardened Electronics market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market

Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market, By Component

• Power Management

• ASIC

• Logic

• Memory

• FPGA

Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market, By Manufacturing Technique

• RHBD (Radiation Hardening by Design)

• RHBP(Radiation Hardening by Process)

Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market, By Application

• Space (Satellite)

• Aerospace & Defense

• Nuclear Power Plant

Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market

• Honeywell Aerospace

• BAE Systems

• Microsemi Corporation

• Xilinx Incorporation

• Texas Instruments

• Maxwell Technologies

• Intersil Corporation

• Atmel Corporation

• Linear Technology Corporation

• ST Microelectronics

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Radiation-Hardened Electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Radiation-Hardened Electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Radiation-Hardened Electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Radiation-Hardened Electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Radiation-Hardened Electronics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

