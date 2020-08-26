Global Micro-LED Display Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Product, Application, Industry Vertical,and by Geography

Global Micro-LED Display Market was valued US$ 90.95 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 7235.13Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 72.81% during the forecast period.

Growing demand of wearable displays for smart watches and AR/VR HMDs,

increasing demand for brighter and more power-efficient display panels for smart watches, mobile devices, and AR/VR devices; increasing interest of electronics giants—apple, Samsung, and Sony are the key factors for growth of global micro-LED market. Also interest shown by input/component suppliers in supply chain is another factor for boosting the global market of micro-LED.Manufacturing of micro-LEDs on large silicon wafers and high penetration of micro-led technology-based products in the display panel market provides lot of opportunities to the global micro-LED market. On the other hand rising demand for OLED and high growth of flexible display market and adoption of folded displays for smartphones in near future hamper the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Demand for micro-LED-based smartphone is expected to grow rapidly; however, limitations in mass production may restrict the actual supply volumes. With the launch of new technologies or manufacturing plants, high demand can be fulfilled over time, and the shipment volume will increase rapidly between 2023 and 2026. Smartphones and tablets are high-volume applications, the corresponding market share will rise to dominate the overall micro-LED display market. Small- and medium-sized display panels are expected to dominate the micro-LED display market by 2026 in terms of share, while the market for micro displays is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the micro-LED display market during the forecast period with the presence of leading brand product manufacturers, LED factories, and display panel manufacturers in the region. Samsung, LG, Sony, Sharp, Panasonic, and several others will account for major demand for micro-LED display panels by 2026.North America is expected to second highest dominating region in global market because of increasing demand for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart watches. Also, the use of micro-LED in wearables is enhancing the growth of this market.

Though presently, there are few players, as the technology is considered to be disruptive for the future of display technologies, there is a surge in development and research in the production of micro LEDs.This has bolstered the number of patents, as well as acquisitions of micro LED developers/foundries by market players. Thus, the competitive rivalry is moderate and is expected to grow over the forecast period. Some of the key players in the market are Innolux Corporation, Sony Corp, and LG Display.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, industry vertical and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Micro-LED Display market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Micro-LED Display Market

Global Micro-LED Display Market, By Product

• Large Scale Display

• Small & Medium-sized Display

• Micro Display

Global Micro-LED Display Market, By Application

• Smartphone & Tablet

• PC & Laptop

• TV

• Smart watch

• Others

Global Micro-LED Display Market, By Industry Vertical

• Consumer Electronics

• Entertainment & Sports

• Automotive

• Retail

• Government & Defense

• Others

Global Micro-LED Display Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Micro-LED Display Market

• Apple Inc.

• Samsung

• Sony Corporation

• Oculus

• VueReal

• LG Display

• Play Nitride

• eLUX

• Rohinni LLC

• Aledia

