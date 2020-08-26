Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Component, TouchPoint, Industry, and Region.

Global digital intelligence platform market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

A digital intelligence platform is a tool that can convert digital data into real-time, customer-centric, and actionable insights. Digital intelligence platforms use data management tools to collect, store, and manage digital data of the customers and it is used to analyze and to understand customer behaviour.

Market Dynamics

Growing adoption of digital intelligence platforms by various organizations across the world to obtain more intelligence operations and to improve customer experience is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Increasing demand for optimization of digital experiences across all touchpoints, rising focus on personalization and social media analytics, a surge in the implementation of digital intelligence platform to stay on top in the competitive market and growing need to improve customer experience, growing technological advancements in artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technologies and rising trend of digital transformation are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, lack of digital resources and technically skilled personnel and data security and privacy-related concerns are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market: Segmentation Analysis

By component, the analytics segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Digital intelligence platform with digital analytics is the method of analyzing digital data from a variety of sources like mobile applications, websites, and others. It delivers organizations a clear image of customer’s or user’s behaviour. By using digital analytics tool companies are obtaining more accurate insights and are improving the online experience with their potential customers and clients. Increasing adoption of digital intelligence platform with digital analytics component by various organizations to extract digital data from the customer’s data is attributed to the growth of the market.

By touchpoint, the mobile segment is projected to witness the growth of the market at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A touch point is how a customer or consumer can interact with a business. A mobile touchpoint is the most effective way of increasing customer relationship experience. Also, most of the financial institutions are using mobile touchpoint technology to push alerts to its customers about their account balance, transactions, and other activities. The growing number of mobile users to make effective interaction or contact with businesses across the globe is driving the growth of the market.

Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors to the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the growing technological advancements, rising adoption of digital intelligence platforms by various end-user industries, and increasing transition towards digital transformation. Growing adoption of cloud-based digital intelligence platforms and rising use of mobile devices to carry out effective business-customer experience is further driving the growth of the market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market

Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market, By Component

• Analytics

• Data Management

• Engagement Optimization

Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market, By Touch Point

• Company Website

• Mobile

• E-mail

• Social Media

• Web

• Kiosks & POS

• Others (sales representatives, surveys, seminars, trade shows, and training)

Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market, By Industry

• Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

• Retail & E-commerce

• Telecommunication & IT

• Media & Entertainment

• Travel & Hospitality

• Public Sector

• Healthcare

• Others (education, automotive, and manufacturing industries)

Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market, Key Players

• Adobe Systems

• IBM

• SAS Institute

• Evergage

• Google

• Mixpanel

• Optimizely

• Webtrekk

• New Relic

• Localytics

• Cxense

• MindSEO

• Bertin IT

• EXL

• Accenture

