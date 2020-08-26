Global LTE Advanced Pro Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Communication Infrastructure, Core Network Technology, Deployment location, and Region.

Global LTE Advanced Pro Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

LTE advanced pro is the latest technology of LTE networks which is focus on the higher capacity and provides high bitrate and peak data rates such as DL 3 Gbps, UL 1.5 Gbps, with the improved performance of edge cells like DL 2X2 MIMO with carrier aggregation (CA) functionalities.

Significant factors such as improved efficiency with additional functionality, rising demand for better network coverage, reduced latency, and optimized connectivity, and LTE advanced pro delivering higher bit rates in a cost-efficient manner which are considering for the growth of the LTE advanced pro market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global LTE advanced pro market has some major restraining factors such as limitations on waveform flexibility and synchronization robustness. The primary concern of the industry regarding shortening timescales for Phase-I may lead to technical ambiguity in air interface technologies and further compromise 5G quality.

Based on the deployment locations, the urban areas held the largest share of the LTE advanced pro market in 2018. Smart city initiatives and uninterrupted data connectivity services would lead to the increasing demand for the deployment of communication infrastructures such as small cells and DAS in urban areas.

The LTE advanced pro market for the retail store’s deployment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Retail stores face a massive increase in mobile data traffic and many outlets also face the problem of blind spots, which decreases the number of visiting customers. The growth of the cellular connectivity market for the retail application is boosted by the increasing adoption of the cloud platform, declining cost of IoT components, and the need for better technology to make the retail value chain more efficient.

Global LTE Advanced Pro Market

Geographically, North America held the largest share of the LTE advanced pro market in 2017 and the market for these technologies is growing at a significantly high rate. The need for reliable and fast connectivity required for these technologies is addressed by LTE advanced pro infrastructure, which is expected to deliver growth opportunities for the market in North America.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global LTE advanced pro market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global LTE advanced pro market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global LTE advanced pro market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global LTE advanced pro market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global LTE Advanced Pro Market

Global LTE Advanced Pro Market, By Communication Infrastructure

• Small Cell

o Integrated Small Cells

o Stand-Alone Small Cells

• Macro Cell

• RAN Equipment

• DAS

Global LTE Advanced Pro Market, By Core Network Technology

• Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

• Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

Global LTE Advanced Pro Market, By Deployment location

• Urban Areas

• Public Spaces

• Rural Areas

• Residential Areas

• Retail Stores (Supercenters & Hypercenters)

• Highways

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Hotels/Motels

• Airport/Rail/Bus Terminals

• Others

Global LTE Advanced Pro Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global LTE Advanced Pro Market

• Huawei (China)

• Ericsson (Sweden)

• Nokia Networks (Finland)

• ZTE (China)

• Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

• NEC (Japan)

• Cisco Systems (US)

• Qualcomm (US)

• Intel (US)

• Cavium, Inc. (US)

• Qorvo, Inc. (US)

• CommScope (US)

• Airspan Networks (US)

